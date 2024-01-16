2024 City of Lynn Inauguration Ceremony

Special to the Journal

Four new Lynn Councilors took the Oath of Office joining seven current members on the Council. This new Council makes up a diverse group for the next two years. They bring a personal talent with a professional style. They are business owners, a dentist, and an attorney. They all work hard to achieve and are ready to move the City of Lynn forward in a new direction.

City Councilors take the Oath of Office from Honorable Justice Cesar A. Archilla.

The new Councilors include Ward 1 Dr. Peter Meaney, Ward 2 Obed Matul, Ward 4 Attorney Natasha Megie-Maddrey, and Councilor at Large Nicole McClain. Other Councilors are At-Large Brian Field, Brian LaPierre, and Hong Net with Ward 3 Coco Alinsug, Ward 5 Vice-President Dianna Chakoutis, Ward 6 Fred Hogan, and Ward 7 President John Walsh.

The School Committee has two new members – Sean Reid and Andrea Satterwhite. Both bring knowledge to the committee. Andrea Satterwhite has a nursing background and Sean Reid is a staff member for State Senator Brendan Crighton. Other School Committee members are Brian Castellanos, Eric Dugan, Lorraine Gately, and Lenny Pena.

Giving the Invocation was Pastor Kurt Lange while Honorable Cesar A. Archilla First Justice at Haverhill District Court gave the Oaths of Office. Presentation of Colors were Honor Guards of the Lynn Police, Lynn Fire, and Lynn English MC-JR- ROTC. Lynn Public Schools All-City Band played “Salute to America” and “Salute to America’s Finest.” Major Jared Nicholson gave Remarks and looks forward working with the Councilors and the School Committee.

Congratulations to the City Councilors and School Committee members ready to serve the City of Lynn.