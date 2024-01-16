Lynn Rams Cheer Teams Have a Season To Remember: Lynn 8-U Cheer Team Takes Fifth at Nationals

The twenty athletes on the Lynn Rams 8-U cheer team will forever remember their first appearance in the American Youth Cheer (AYC) National Cheer Championships in Kissimmee, Florida.

The talented team, led by head coach Aleyah Bryant, assistant coach Natashaly Elwell, and team mom Ami Cashman, finished fifth in the tournament that brought together teams from across the country.

The Lynn Rams 8-U Cheer Team advanced to the 2023 AYC National Championships in Florida. Front row, from left, are Esmeralda Colon, Larisa Lion, Kwinn Dellazoppa, Kenna Dellazoppa, and Aaniya Cordy. Middle row, are Noelle Cashman, Milani Rivera, and Analeesia Colon.

Bryant, who is in her second year as head coach of the Rams, said her team earned its invitation to Florida by advancing from local and state competitions in Lowell and regionals in Providence.

After their success at regionals, the athletes and their families continued their season-long fundraising efforts that helped defray the expenses for their plane trips and hotel stay in Florida.

Once in Florida, the Lynn team had to make its way through the semifinals on Friday, Dec. 8. In an exciting atmosphere in a packed arena, the Lynn team performed a precise, well-choreographed, two-and-a-half-minute routine. “They did awesome,” said Bryant. “We came in fourth place [Friday] and that allowed us to go to Super Sunday, where we placed fifth in the nation.”

The Lynn 8-U team’s accomplishment followed up on last year’s team making it to regionals.

“It’s been a great run,” said Bryant, who previously coached in the Lynn Chargers organization before the merger with the Rams two years ago. “These girls are very talented. A lot of the girls have gymnastics or dance training. They work hard and have a positive attitude. They know when it’s time for business and when it’s time for fun.”

Bryant understands the commitment and dedication it takes to excel in cheering, having been an East Lynn Pop Warner cheerleader and a captain of the Lynn English High School cheerleading team, graduating in 2013.

“I participated in the Powder Puff game [versus Lynn Classical], and yes, we won that year,” said Bryant.

Bryant, who works as a store manager, said the large trophy from Nationals is “at my house,” but it will be on display at the awards banquet when the coaches and athletes celebrate their outstanding achievement.

Bryant credited the leadership of Lynn Rams president Amy Robinson and cheer director Arielle Brisbon. “Amy’s great to work with. She does an excellent job and is awesome to the kids. Everyone admires her. Arielle runs an outstanding cheer program and it’s going to continue to grow. I think the girls love being a part of the Lynn Rams and representing the city.”

As a testament to this year’s success and Bryant’s noteworthy ability to make cheering a fun, confidence-building activity, nearly all the 8-U athletes have indicated they will be returning this August – for what they hope will be another run at a national championship.