Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Levoshko named to Husson University’s President’s List

Congratulations to Anya Levoshko of Lynn, MA, who has been named to Husson University’s President’s List for the Fall 2023 semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Levoshko is studying toward a degree in Marketing Communications at Husson.

Full-time students who earn President’s List, Dean’s List and Honors List recognition must be enrolled as an undergraduate, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours over the course of 21 weeks, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted, and achieve a designated semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

SNHU Announces Fall 2023 President’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2023 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Joe Clifton

Heidi Figueroa

Thanayri Rodriguez Ortiz

Caroline Portillo

Macayla Brock

Elizabeth Soc

Ryan Rotcavich

Sulthanamole Thajudeen

Dan Duong

Unique Campbell

Julia Nickolau

Bonnie Natola

Gavriella Figueroa

Stephanie Martinez

Zarafshan Emedosi

Maricella Sandoval Cerros

Kirsy Vasquez

Matthew Mehan

Kayla Reynolds

Paul Bridges

Manuela Castrillon

Pelletier Named to Dean’s List at Hofstra University

Emma Pelletier of Lynn excelled during the Fall 2023 semester at Hofstra, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the Dean’s List. Emma’s major is Filmmaking.

Brown Named to Springfield College Dean’s List

Springfield College has named Brenden Brown from Lynn, MA to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2023 fall semester.

Brown has a primary major of Exer Sci / Applied ES.

Pinales makes fall 2023 Dean’s List

Eastern Connecticut State University recently released its Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester, in which more than 1,300 students were recognized for maintaining high GPAs.

Among them is full-time student Yeinmy Pinales of Lynn, a sophomore who majors in Criminology.

Moton named to Fall Dean’s list at Pitt-Bradford

The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 345 students to its fall 2023 Dean’s list.

Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Among those named to the Dean’s list was JaMyah Moton, a psychology student from Lynn.

University of Maryland Global Campus Announces Graduates

University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) graduated more than 8,358 students worldwide in fall 2023. Students from all 50 states, three U.S. territories, and 24 countries earned UMGC degrees. More than 2,200 graduates attended “Grad Walk” in Adelphi, Md., in December.

The following students from the area earned degrees:

Courtney Spiller, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Management

Peratat Pattarasiriradanan, Master of Science Cyber Operations

Wavezwa Named to Dean’s List at AIC

American International College (AIC) student Kanye Wavezwa of Lynn has earned Dean’s List honors for the fall 2023 semester.

Wavezwa is majoring in Liberal Studies.

Dean’s List honors are awarded to full-time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA. AIC commends Baxter and all of those on the Dean’s List for their hard work and dedication.

Quinn Named to the College of Charleston Fall 2023 Dean’s List

Courtney Quinn of Lynn was named to the College of Charleston Fall 2023 Dean’s List (Distinguished). Quinn is majoring in Political Science.

To qualify for the President’s List (Highly Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.800 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

To qualify for Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.500 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Local students named to Dean’s List AR URI

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. They include:

Celina Chau of Lynn

Jennifer Creamer of Lynn

George Kostolias of Lynn

Olivia Langlois of Lynn

To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Fringuelli Named to University of Alabama Presidents List

Anna Fringuelli was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for fall semester 2023.

A total of 13,950 students enrolled during fall semester 2023 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Dean College Announces Fall 2023 Dean’s List

Dean College is pleased to announce the students that have earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. These students have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Ava Perry

Emily Terrien

Lynn Resident Named to President’s List at Dean College

Cristopher Correa of Lynn has earned a place on the President’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. Students named to the President’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute Announces Fall 2023 Dean’s List

A total of 2,299 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI’s fall 2023 Dean’s List. The criteria for the WPI Dean’s List differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

The following students were named to the fall 2023 Dean’s List:

Zackary Perry, class of 2027, majoring in Computer Science

Stephanie Steriti,, class of 2024, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Page Named to Dean’s List at Western New England University

Western New England University (WNE) is proud to announce that Jessica Page of Lynn has been named to the Western New England University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. Page is one of 15 students to achieve this mark of academic excellence. Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

Page is working toward a Doctor of Pharmacy degree.

Perry Named to the University of Hartford’s President’s List

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce Julianna Perry of Lynn (01902) has been named to its President’s List for Fall 2023.

The President’s List is made up of an extremely select group of students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher in the semester. This is the GPA that must be sustained over a full undergraduate career to qualify for a degree summa cum laude.

