Northeast Metro Tech to host ‘A Knight Out on the Town’ 

Superintendent David DiBarri is pleased to share that Northeast Metro Tech is hosting the inaugural “A Knight Out on the Town” gala to support a scholarship that will benefit students with disabilities. The event will be held on Monday, March 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Four Points By Sheraton, 1 Audubon Road, Wakefield

A Knight Out on the Town is a gala that will feature culinary delights from restaurants in each of Northeast Metro Tech’s 12 sending communities, as well as music from Phil Carbone of Time of Your Life DJ Service and Entertainment. There will also be several raffles available.

All funds raised by the gala will be used by the Northeast Metro Tech Special Education Parent Advisory Council (Northeast SEPAC) to start a scholarship fund for Northeast Metro Tech students with disabilities who are heading to trade schools or post-secondary education.

The Northeast SEPAC provides education and support to parents, school personnel and the broader community on special education issues and services. The Northeast SEPAC’s mission promotes a supportive, innovative and respectful educational environment that ensures students with special education needs have equal and appropriate access to opportunities and are encouraged to reach their full potential.

Historically students with special education needs are often overlooked for traditional scholarships. Our “Knight out on the Town Fundraiser” will provide scholarships for our students with disabilities that wish to continue on to trade schools or post secondary education upon graduating.

Tickets are $50 each, and they can be purchased by visiting knightout.square.site.

“I’d like to invite all of our parents and supporters to attend this gala to support our students with disabilities as they seek to move on to trade schools and post-secondary education,” said Superintendent DiBarri. “This is sure to be a fun and enriching night that will support those in our school community who need it most.”