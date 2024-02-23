Lynn Dems to elect delegates to State Convention March 2

Special to the Journal

Registered Democrats in Lynn will hold a caucus on Saturday, March 2 at 10 a.m. to elect delegates and alternates to the 2024 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. The caucus will take place in person, at Thurgood Marshall Middle School, 100 Brookline Street, Lynn, and virtually. Democrats who wish to participate virtually may register using this ZOOM link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqc-2hqTkvG9Ly0w2APhvUmQDfX6HtWXUu

The caucus is open to all registered and pre-registered Democrats in Lynn. Pre-registered Democrats who will be 16 years old by February 15, 2024, will be allowed to participate and run as a delegate or alternate.

The number of delegates eligible for election is as follows: Ward 1: (8); Ward 2: (7); Ward 3: (7); Ward 4: (6); Ward 5: (6); Ward 6: (6); Ward 7: (7). Four alternates per each ward also will be elected.

Candidates for Delegate and Alternate must be present at the caucus and consent to nomination.

The 2024 Convention will be in person at the DCU Center in Worcester on Saturday, June 1.

Youth (ages 16 to 35), people with disabilities, people of color, and members of the LGBTQ+ community not elected as delegates or alternates are encouraged to apply to be add-on delegates at the caucus or by visiting massdems.org/massdems-convention. Add-on delegate applications must be submitted by Thursday, March 29, 2024 at 5PM.

In case of inclement weather on March 2, the Lynn Democratic City Committee is holding Saturday, March 9, as a snow date.

For more information about the caucus and/or to become involved with the Lynn Democratic City Committee, please contact Drew Russo at [email protected] or 781-913-8206.