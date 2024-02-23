Lynn Public Schools awarded $15,000 Grant

Lynn Public Schools is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Financial Literacy and Implementation Grant to enhance financial education initiatives for students across the district. This grant from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), will enable our district to implement innovative programs and resources aimed at equipping students with essential financial literacy skills for lifelong success.

Financial literacy is a critical component of a well-rounded education, and through this grant, our district is committed to empowering students with the knowledge and skills necessary to make informed financial decisions. The grant funds will support the development and implementation of comprehensive financial literacy curricula and resources tailored to the diverse needs and interests of our students.

“The finite skills and knowledge gained from the math component in Financial Algebra, and the economic and personal decision-making skills that will be taught in the social studies Personal Finance course will contribute to students being empowered to make wise financial decisions beginning in their youth,” said LPS Assistant Director of Curriculum for History, Kristen Tabacco. “Many students in America begin working and earning income as early as middle school, yet they are usually not taught how to use and invest money wisely while in school. Even adults often find that they do not understand our economy or our financial system. Some of the most important and consequential life skills revolve around financial planning. Lynn Public Schools is now poised to integrate these important skills into a rich and meaningful part of post-secondary, career, college, and civic life readiness for all students. We are hopeful that our young people will now be on a path to a better financial future for themselves and their families thanks to their financial education in LPS.”

This grant, submitted by the History Curriculum Office, will support teacher training, curriculum development, and professional development for the Personal Finance course that will be running at Lynn Tech, Lynn Classical, and Lynn English in the fall. We are excited to use this funding to support expanding financial literacy offerings to students, including partnering with the Assistant Director of Curriculum for Secondary Math, Kerri Altieri, to revamp the Financial Algebra program as well.

The Financial Literacy and Implementation Grant reaffirms our district’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and forward-thinking education that prepares students for success in an increasingly complex world.

“We are grateful for your investment in your educators and in the students you serve; equitable access to high-quality personal financial literacy education is an important part of making sure that all students are prepared to make thoughtful choices about their future – whether they are budgeting their first paycheck, saving for college, or choosing a career path,” read a letter from the Governor’s Office notifying LPS they had received the grant. “We are grateful for your efforts and commitment to this important work.”