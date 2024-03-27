BrightView Health’s Lynn Addiction Treatment Center’s open house highlight recovery success

Guest column by Daniel Buhay

Millions of people nationwide struggle with addiction. More than 2,400 Massachusetts residents died from drug overdoses last year. “Addiction devastates individuals and their families,” said Daniel Buhay, community outreach manager at BrightView’s Lynn center. “That is why learning about addiction treatment and recovery are so important.”

Last week, BrightView Health Lynn Addiction Treatment Center held an open house inviting members of the community, community partners, agencies, and local businesses to start learning about addiction treatment by taking a tour of the center, hear the BrightView team explain their goal of supporting recovery for every Lynn resident who struggles with addiction.

BrightView’s comprehensive approach to treating substance use disorder (SUD) includes medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual counseling, group therapy, case management and social support. In addition, by partnering with community partners and local agencies, BrightView also helps patients find steady employment, housing security, reliable transportation and address other challenges with food, family, or mental health.

“The Lynn BrightView team is committed to helping people recover,” said Buhay. “We are here to help communities thrive and patients get the help they need. We treat patients like people, and we treat addiction like a disease.”

After an initial medical evaluation and clinical assessment, professionals work with patients to develop an individualized treatment plan. Recovery starts with patients attending appointments each week, with the frequency of appointments decreasing as patients maintain sobriety.

The Lynn center treats adults seeking help with a variety of substance use disorders including alcohol, opioids, and stimulant use. Since opening last year, BrightView Lynn addiction treatment center has helped over 300 area residents work toward recovery through more than 848 hours of medical treatment and approximately 597 hours of counseling and therapy. The BrightView team is committed to helping people recover by providing same day access, care for walk-ins welcome and substance use care in a friendly non-judgmental setting.

“A special thank you for those who stopped by during the open house to show their support for our center and to continue the fight against substance use (addiction),” said Buhay. “People or families seeking help can call BrightView at 833-510-HELP (4357) 24 hours a day, seven days a week, or schedule an appointment online at www.brightviewhealth.com.”

For patients in withdrawal, it takes less than 4 hours from the time they walk through the door to receive stabilizing medication, complete their first counseling session, and begin lasting recovery. BrightView Health accepts all forms of insurance, including Medicaid, Medicare and military health insurance. BrightView Health also helps uninsured patients obtain coverage.

Founded in 2015, BrightView provides comprehensive, evidence-based outpatient addiction treatment to thousands of patients in recovery from substance use disorder throughout Ohio, Kentucky, Virginia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Arizona and North Carolina.

Daniel Buhay is Community Outreach Manager, BrightView Health Lynn.