Obituary 3-22-24

Thomas Graham Jr.

Boston Gas Retiree

Thomas Graham, Jr., 91, of Belmont, NH, formerly of Saugus and Revere, died on Thursday, March 14th at St. Francis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Laconia, NH. He was the husband of the late Sheila (Cody) Graham and Catherine (Burke) Graham.

Born in Lynn, Mr. Graham was the son of the late Thomas and Judith (Tipton) Graham. He was a machine operator for Boston Gas for 38 years. Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing and volunteering with the Shriners. He was a Korean War Veteran who served in both the United States Navy and United States Air Force. He was a former member of the Mt. Carmel Masonic Lodge, Lynn. Thomas adored his beloved pets: Gus, Radar and Peanut.

Mr. Graham is survived by his two sons, Thomas A. Graham and his wife, Karen and Robert Graham, all of Revere; two daughters, Dawn Comeau and her husband, Donald of Revere and Cheryl Maccioli of Belmont; four grandchildren; one great grandchild and his sister, Marilyn Cockerham of Texas.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., today, Wednesday at 11 a.m. Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park in Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Thomas’s memory may be made to Shriners Children’s Boston at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org.