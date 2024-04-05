Local author Paul M Markis hosts book signing event

Staff Report

Join local author Paul M Markis for a book signing event on Saturday, April 13th, from 11 am to 1 pm at the Winthrop Book Depot located at 11 Somerset Street, Winthrop, MA.

Markis, a resident of Winthrop for the past 20 years, was raised in East Boston. Many may remember him from his 25-year tenure as a bartender at Jeveli’s Restaurant.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own copy of Markis’s book, “The Cocktail Keeper: Recipes and Stories,” or purchase one at the event to receive a personalized handwritten message from the author.

“The Cocktail Keeper” is a collection of recipes, stories, anecdotes, and more, aimed at entertaining the reader. The book provides insights into successful bartending techniques, along with recipes for unique cocktails explained in simple terms. Markis also shares humorous stories from his forty years in the hospitality industry.

The 134-page paperback, priced at $15.00 (eBook $10.00), features a variety of cocktail recipes, famous toasts, medicinal cures, cocktail-making techniques, quips, fun facts, trivia, and real-life stories, making it a valuable addition to any home bar.

Don’t miss this opportunity to meet the author and get a signed copy of “The Cocktail Keeper: Recipes and Stories.” Follow “The Cocktail Keeper” on Facebook or Instagram for a preview of what’s inside.