Local students earn academic honors

DiFilippo Earned Dean’s List Honors

John DiFilippo, of Lynn, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2023 semester. DiFilippo is a Senior majoring in Entrepreneurship BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. Known for academic excellence, personal attention and real-world experience in its undergraduate and graduate programs, the University has about 200 programs of study and serves more than 11,000 students from 50 states and most of the world’s countries.

Holy Cross Announces Fall 2023 Dean’s List

More than 1,600 students were named to the College of the Holy Cross’ Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the Fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year. The following local students made the list:

Matthew Bushway , Class of 2026

Ackiara Chhim , Class of 2024

Jael Cruz, Class of 2027

Ararat Gebreyesus, Class of 2026

Aura Polanco Concepcion), Class of 2027

Jackson Wang ( Class ofå 2026

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must pass four or more letter-graded courses with no failing grades during the semester and earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.

Local Emerson College Students Earn Dean’s List for Fall 2023 Semester

The following students are named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Cameron Hunt of Lynn, is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Class of 2026.

Oluwatimileyin Oladunjoye of Lynn is majoring in Political Communication and is a member of the Class of 2026.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city’s Theatre District, Emerson College educates individuals who will solve problems and change the world through engaged leadership in communication and the arts, a mission informed by liberal learning. The College has approximately 4,161undergraduates and 554 graduate students from across the United States and nearly 70 countries. Supported by state-of-the-art facilities and a renowned faculty, students participate in more than 90 student organizations and performance groups. Emerson is known for its experiential learning programs at Emerson Los Angeles, located in Hollywood, and at its 14th-century castle, in the Netherlands. Additionally, there are opportunities to study in Washington, DC, London, China, and the Czech Republic, Spain, Austria, Greece, France, Ireland, Mexico, Cuba, England, and South Africa. The College has an active network of 51,000+ alumni who hold leadership positions in communication and the arts.

Curry College Fall 2023 Dean’s List

Curry College congratulates roughly 800 students who were named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List.

Noelle Cote of Lynn

Christina Eddows of Lynn

Michael Monbleau of Lynn

Maria Orfanos of Lynn

Taliah Scott of Lynn

Curry College, founded in Boston in 1879, is a private, co-educational, liberal arts-based institution located on 131 acres in Milton, Massachusetts. The College extends its educational programs to a continuing education branch campus in Plymouth. The College offers 90+ Majors, Minors, and Concentrations in specialized and liberal arts programs, as well as graduate degrees in accounting, business, education, criminal justice, and nursing to a combined enrollment of nearly 2,050 students.

Lynn resident named to Clark University’s Fall Dean’s List

Brooke S. Langis, of Lynn, was named to first honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Fall 2023 semester.

Students must have a GPA of 3.8 or above for first honors or a GPA between 3.50 and 3.79 for second honors.

Founded in 1887, Clark University is a liberal arts-based research university that prepares its students to meet tomorrow’s most daunting challenges and embrace its greatest opportunities. With more than 45 undergraduate majors and major tracks, more than 30 advanced degree programs, a growing number of professional certificate programs and nationally recognized community partnerships, Clark University fuses rigorous scholarship with authentic world and workplace experiences that empower our students to pursue lives and careers of meaning and consequence.

UMGC Students Named to Dean’s List

More than 11,900 University of Maryland Global Campus students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

The following students in the area were recognized:

Courtney Spiller

Peratat Pattarasiriradanan

University of Maryland Global Campus was founded more than 75 years ago specifically to serve the higher education needs of working adults and military servicemembers. Today, UMGC is the largest provider of postsecondary education in Maryland and continues its global tradition with online and hybrid courses, more than 175 classroom and service locations worldwide, and more than 125 degrees and certificates backed by the reputation of a state university and the University System of Maryland.

Tolentino,, Named to Assumption University’s Fall 2023 Dean’s List

Assumption University has announced that Emely Tolentino, of Lynn, Class of 2026, has been named to the University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters.

“Earning the right to be named to the Assumption University’s Dean’s List is an extraordinary accomplishment and we congratulate those students who demonstrated exemplary academic excellence this semester,” said Assumption University President Greg Weiner, Ph.D. “These students have demonstrated a deep commitment to the pursuit of truth in the company of friends that lies at the heart of the Catholic liberal education Assumption provides.”

Dean’s List honors announced at Tufts University

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Fall 2023 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Hibi Carrillo , Class of 2025

Eddinson Cespedes Alfonso , Class of 2024

Rayya Chek Class of 2025

Tallia Dudley , Class of 2024

Shakib Idris , Class of 2025

Adnan Jalal , Class of 2024

Angelina Kim , Class of 2026

Jasmairy Marte , Class of 2024

Christopher Mendez Mendez ), Class of 2026

Alexa Santa Cruz , Class of 2027

STUDENTS EARN HONORS AT

ST. JOHN’S PREP

St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the second quarter of the 2023–2024 school year, which ended on March 24, 2023. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.

The following students were named to the academic honors list for the Second Quarter 2023–2024

Head of School List

William Bochnak ‘26

Max Kuleszka ‘29

Edward MacDougall ‘29

Marcus Magloire ‘28

Zachary Marino ‘28

Denzel Ovando ‘26

Anthony Smart ‘24

Principal’s List

Anthony Sorrentino ‘27

Honor Roll

Echeme Emole ‘27

Willem Hofeldt ‘24

Mickey Kuleszka ‘27

Thomas Marino ‘25