Bringing Hope and comfort to Bryan

Room to Dream and Trade Partners join forces to change a life

Room to Dream and Trade Partners join forces to deliver a full room design and build makeover to Bryan Cruz—a young teen from Lynn diagnosed with leukemia in April 2022.

General scope was to completely makeover his room and set it up for a wheel chair bound child to receive treatment and improve.

The Reveal was on Sunday, April 14.

With a strong passion for design and a clear dedication to hard work, Amanda Greaves established AG&Co in 2010. Her motivation, tenacity, and poise are the base of the AG&Co culture which is evident in all of their projects. Amanda’s desire for constant and never ending improvement within her own personal life flows over seamlessly into the culture, atmosphere and attitudes of the entire team. By creating an atmosphere full of support, freedom of expression, and flexibility in schedules and styles of each individual > Amanda believes the environment in which we all work should be productive & effective as well as fun & motivating.

www.agcinteriors.com

Works by JD

WORKS by Jesse DeBenedictis is a design-build remodeling and construction services company located in the heart of Boston’s North Shore, serving Cape Ann and the surrounding communities. Our work is comprehensive, employing a team of in-house project managers, carpenters and painters.

Additionally, we have long-standing, collaborative relationships with architects, engineers, interior designers, and specialty tradespeople.

We are happy to recommend their services on any project to deliver the best possible quality.

www.worksbyjd.com

Room to Dream Foundation:

“The mission of the Room to Dream Foundation is to create healing environments in bedrooms for children and adolescents who are facing chronic illnesses. As they recuperate and recover, our hope is that their renovated spaces will improve their quality of life, promote strength, imagination, self-worth, and aid in their recovery processes.”

The Room to Dream Foundation focuses its services on children and families in need.