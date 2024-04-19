Sen. Warren and Lt. Gov. Driscoll to share podium at NSCC

North Shore Community College (NSCC) will host Senator Elizabeth Warren and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll who will serve as the commencement speakers for the 58th annual commencement ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Senator Warren will deliver the keynote address for the 10 a.m. ceremony for Health Professions & Liberal Studies Graduates, and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll will deliver the keynote address at the 2 p.m. ceremony for Human Services & STEM and Business Graduates. The college expects to award approximately 700 associate degrees and certificates at the two graduation ceremonies which will be held at NSCC’s Lynn Campus, 300 Broad Street.

“We are immensely proud to have Senator Warren and Lt. Governor Driscoll join us for our commencement ceremony, where we celebrate the achievements of our students. Their unwavering dedication to making higher education more accessible and affordable is truly appreciated and deeply respected,” stated North Shore Community College President William Heineman.

Senator Warren is the senior United States Senator from Massachusetts, serving since 2013, and is the first woman ever elected to the Senate from Massachusetts. She is a fearless consumer advocate and one of the nation’s leading progressive voices, fighting for big structural change that would transform our economy and rebuild the middle class.

Lt. Governor Driscoll is the 73rd Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and together with Governor Maura Healey, comprises the first all-women executive team to lead Massachusetts. The Healey-Driscoll administration is committed to expanding access to community colleges, including making community college free for all Massachusetts residents age 25 and older. Prior to her tenure as Mayor of Salem for 17 years, Driscoll had a long and successful career in local government, serving the Cities of Chelsea and Beverly, and is a proud graduate of Salem State University