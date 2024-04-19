Greenbelt preserves Lynn Woods

Story & Photos by Patrick Gecoya

Prioritizing land for Urban Cooling in Lynn Woods provides nature’s air conditioning effect from trees. The City of Lynn and the Water and Sewer Commission granted a conservation restriction to Essex County Greenbelt Association which is an Essex County land trust and land conservation organization working with the MA Department of Conservation and Recreation.

The City of Lynn and the Water and Sewer Department will continue to manage Lynn Woods. It is important to note that the conservation restriction goes with the land forever insuring Lynn Woods will never be developed and will be preserved in its current state.

Greenbelt’s mission is to protect natural land and working farms across Essex County. President Kate Bowditch of the Greenbelt land Trust in Essex County expressed her gratitude for having Lynn Woods receive permanent protection for Lynn residents, and all of the people who come to enjoy Lynn Woods Reservation.

Guest speaker Undersecretary of the Environmental Affairs, Stephanie Cooper said, “The leadership of Mayor Nicholson and Lynn Water and Sewer granted Lynn Woods conservation restrictions that permanently protect land and insure clean water.”

Former Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo from the MA Department of Conservation and Recreation touched on the partnership and commitment with the City of Lynn. He said, “All agencies came together to promote and to protect space and recreational areas in Lynn Woods and the Commonwealth.”

Mayor Jared Nicholson looked back and said, “This was an accumulation of years of work; I have a tremendous amount of gratitude to all agencies who brought us here to protect Lynn Woods. We have in the City of Lynn an incredible jewel.”

Other guest speakers included State Senator Brendan Crighton and State Representative Daniel Cahill who worked diligently on this project along with State Reps Jenny Armini and Peter Capano. Also attending this celebration of the permanent protection of Lynn Woods were Ward 4 Natasha Megie-Maddrey, Ward 2 Obed Matul, Ward 3 Coco Alinsug, At-Large Brian Field, At-Large Nicole McClain, former Friends of Lynn Woods President Steve Babbitt, MA DCR of Land Acquisition Jim Comeau, and Lynn Woods Ranger Dan Small.