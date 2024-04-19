St. Mary’s boys hockey team celebrates  a successfulseason at awards banquet

The St. Mary’s High School boys ice hockey team concluded a successful season under first-year head coach Matthew Smith with an awards banquet at the Nahant Country Club.

Smith is a 1996 graduate of St. Mary’s and former outstanding hockey player and captain for the Spartans. He went on to play college hockey at Norwich University. Smith credited his predecessor, Hall of Fame coach Mark Lee, for his guidance and support during his career at St. Mary’s. He also served on Lee’s staff as an assistant before becoming head coach prior to the 2023-24 season.

Smith wrote a heartfelt letter addressed to the Spartan family in the superbly designed souvenir booklet. Following are excerpts from Coach Smith’s letter:

“From summer league to fall league, workouts, the first drop of the puck against Central Catholic, and fast-forward to the overtime loss [in the State Tournament] versus Franklin, every moment has been filled with growth, camaraderie, and a shared passion for the game.

“First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the parents and our dedicated fans. Your unwavering support, dedication, and commitment to our team have been inspiring. To our 2023-24 Spartans, you have demonstrated remarkable resilience, determination, and sportsmanship on and off the ice.”

“In closing I thank you once again for unwavering support. It means the world to me! It has been an honor and privilege to serve as your coach, and I look forward to continuing the successful legacy of the St. Mary’s boys hockey program.”