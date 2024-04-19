News Briefs 4-19-24

St. Pius community event

After a five year hiatus, St. Pius V School, Lynn reimagines with great fanfare its Silent Auction Spectacular on April 27th with a combined indoor and outdoor affair.

St. Pius V School presents its Silent Auction Spectacular fundraiser to be held on Saturday, April 27th from 5:30pm-9:30pm at 215 Maple Street, Lynn. Tickets are $35 in advance at www.stpiusvschool.org/donate/auction.cfm or $40 at the door. You must be 21yrs or older. Tickets for this fun night out with family and friends include opportunities to bid on auction items and amazing raffles, music, food for all palettes, and either a beer or wine tasting. There is a giant ‘candy bar’ featured as well as games and prizes.

The school’s new premiere fundraiser is needed to control costs while St. Pius V continues to lead the way in affordable, private Catholic preK-8 education for Lynn and surrounding North Shore communities. The current enrollment stands at 340.

“St. Pius V School is a special place for children to learn and grow and holds a special place in the hearts of many people in the community. People from all over seem to want to help us make the event a success. Tickets are moving rapidly”, said event chair Gary Martin.

The raffle and auction items have sparked great demand. Amazing items on hand include a Carl Yaztremski signed baseball, Pink Concert tickets, Bruins tickets, and foursome rounds of golf at area distinguished golf courses. Families of students will also have a raffle for a full one-year school tuition during the event.

This event has blossomed an enormous amount of local support for this gem of a Catholic school in the Flax Pond neighborhood of Lynn. “It has been absolutely heartwarming to see the outpouring of support this school is getting from the community of Lynn, local businesses, and its leaders–we are so grateful and blessed!” commented school principal Mary Beth Noe.

SALEM MAN AND LYNN MAN PLEAD GUILTY TO COUNTERFEIT PILL TRAFFICKING CONSPIRACY

Two men pleaded guilty last week in federal court in Boston to participating in a North Shore-based drug trafficking organization (DTO) that allegedly distributed tens of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Kion Shepherd, 33, of Salem and Raymond Kulakowski, 36, of Lynn pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencings for July 25, 2024 and September 3, 2024, respectively.

According to court documents, the DTO distributed counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl and counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine, among other things, to various individuals in the Lynn area. Shepherd and Kulakowski are the eighth and nineth defendants to plead guilty in this matter.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy; Stephen Belleau, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division; and John E. Mawn Jr., Interim Colonel of the Massachusetts State Police made the announcement this week. Valuable assistance was provided by the Beverly, Everett, Peabody, Revere, Salem, Saugus and Swampscott Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorneys James E. Arnold and Evan D. Panich of the Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit are prosecuting the case.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. .

The details contained in the indictment are allegations. The remaining defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Pelletier Named Gracie Award Recipient

The Alliance for Women in Media has announced the 2024 winners of its 49th annual Gracie Awards, and seven students at Hofstra University’s Lawrence Herbert School of Communication are among the honorees.

The prestigious honor, awarded annually by the Alliance for Women in Media, recognizes work by, for, or about women in television, radio, and online media on the national, local, and student levels. Each year over the last decade, multiple Herbert School students have taken home Gracie Awards.

“We could not be more proud of our Gracie Award winners,” said broadcast veteran Mark Lukasiewicz, dean of the Herbert School of Communication. “And we are immensely grateful to the Alliance for Women in Media for encouraging, empowering, and lifting up new generations of women storytellers and journalists.”

Among the Hofstra winners is Emma Pelletier, of Lynn and a member of Hofstra’s Class of 2024 who is majoring in Filmmaking.

Pelletier and co-producer Grace Madden won for their work on Hofstra Today, which airs on the Hofstra Entertainment Access Television (HEAT) Network..

“Our award for Best News Magazine is a group win for the show’s entire staff, in addition to Emma and myself,” Madden said. “We pride ourselves on having strong female leadership on our production staff and are excited to receive an award that recognizes that.”

The local and student winners of the 49th annual Gracie Awards will be celebrated in New York on June 18, 2024, at Cipriani 42nd Street. The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation (AWMF) is a charitable nonprofit that creates educational programs and scholarship initiatives to benefit the public and women in the media.

The Lawrence Herbert School of Communication is a nationally recognized leader in educating students with the skills they need not only to launch successful careers today, but also to shape the media landscape in the years to come. For more information, visit hofstra.edu/herbert.

Hofstra University’s primary mission is to provide a quality education to its students in an environment that encourages, nurtures, and supports learning. At Hofstra, new ideas take shape through collaboration, engagement, and interaction. Hofstra students create their success with small classes and dedicated faculty, alongside a beautiful campus, plus all the opportunities of New York City within easy reach.

Rodriguez Participates in Spring Break Trip to Georgia and Alabama

Ambar Rodriguez of Lynn and a member of the Class of 2026 was among several Regis students who traveled to Georgia and Alabama for the Civil Rights Pilgrimage. Rodriguez visited the historic city of Atlanta, GA as well as Birmingham, Montgomery, and Selma, AL. Each of these cities were epicenters of the pivotal Civil Rights Movement in the 1950s and 1960s. Throughout this experience, Regis students had the opportunity to learn about the history of the Civil Rights Movement first-hand while actively engaging with contemporary, anti-racism efforts and activism.

During the trip, Rodriguez explored important historical landmarks such as the King Center, Edmund Pettus Bridge, The 16th Street Baptist Church, The Legacy Museum and National Memorial, and The Center for Human and Civil Rights. Additionally, Rodriguez visited Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King, Jr. once presided as pastor for several years.

“This trip to Alabama was such a great opportunity for our students to learn more about the origins of the Civil Rights Movement,” said Ababa Abiem, Assistant Professor and Director of Field Placement of Social Work who accompanied students on this trip. “As a black African faculty member, I was hesitant to give a yes at first, but quickly recognized the significance my presence would offer our students. It is an honor and a privilege to watch our Regis students embark on these life-changing journeys that will continue to be passed along to the next generation. It is with great hope that the conversations had throughout the week will leave a resounding sound on Regis’ campus.”