Lynn comedian, actor Demi Woodz will perform at The Vault April 25

Lynn comedian, actor, and producer Demi Woodz will be performing on Thursday, April 25 at The Vault Theatre, 25 Exchange St.

Woodz will showcase four comedy characters in his act, including Rufus, who has been known to generate tremendous response from audiences.

Woodz has performed at the Community Brotherhood Club in Lynn several times. He was recently honored with a New York City comedy award.

Woodz, whose real name is Demetri Underwood, is the son of Sebrina Underwood of Lynn, who proudly told the Lynn Journal, “He is a good role model for young men.”