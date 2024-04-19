MBTA announces enhanced Spring 2024 ferry schedules

New Weekend Lynn Service, enhancements to Winthrop/Quincy and Weekend Hingham/Hull Service

The MBTA today announced upcoming improvements to the Lynn, Winthrop/Quincy, and weekend Hingham/Hull ferry services starting this spring, including the addition of weekend Lynn ferry trips, other enhanced options for ferry riders, and improvements to the customer experience. These upgrades aim to provide more convenient schedules for ferry passengers, increase seasonal ridership, and improve reliability during times of potential crowded waterways. Ferry schedules are available now at mbta.com/Ferry.

Lynn Ferry Information:

The Lynn ferry will operate 10 trips per day on weekdays starting April 29 with minor schedule adjustments compared to the 2023 season to better manage ferry movements through the harbor and reduce possible delays due to congested waterways. With a commitment to enhancing transportation options to the Lynn community, 11 new weekend trips will also operate this season beginning Saturday, May 25. The Lynn ferry operates between the Blossom Street Pier and the downtown Boston area at Long Wharf (North) through October 31. Schedules are available at mbta.com/Ferry.

A one-way fare on the Lynn ferry is $7 (or $3.50 for Reduced Fare riders). Tickets can be purchased on the mTicket app or with cash on board. Commuter Boat or Commuter Rail Zone 2 (or higher) passes and M7 cards are also accepted.

Winthrop/Quincy Ferry Information:

The Winthrop/Quincy ferry will operate 13 trips on weekdays this season between Winthrop, Quincy, Logan Airport, and the downtown Boston area at Aquarium / Central Wharf (South), increasing service to Quincy and Winthrop, providing direct trips from Quincy to Boston, and expanding service to the Seaport. Winthrop/Quincy ferry service operates April 29 through November 30. Schedules are available at mbta.com/Ferry.

A one-way fare on the Winthrop ferry is $6.50 (or $3.25 for Reduced Fare riders). Tickets can be purchased on the mTicket app or with cash on board. Commuter Boat or Commuter Rail Zone 1 (or higher) passes and M7 cards are also accepted.

Hingham/Hull Information:

The Hingham/Hull ferry operates 38 weekday trips year-round and will operate 32 trips on Saturdays and 28 trips on Sundays this season between Hingham, Hull, Logan Airport, Georges Island, and Downtown Boston. Schedule adjustments have been made this season to provide better service to riders, including a modification to eliminate an afternoon gap in weekend Hull service and efficiency improvements to the Saturday-only late-night trip from Boston to Hull, among other upgrades. Weekend Hingham/Hull ferry service will resume beginning Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 25, and operate through Columbus/Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend, Sunday, October 13. Schedules are available at mbta.com/Ferry.

A one-way fare on the Hingham/Hull ferry is $9.75 (or $4.85 for Reduced Fare riders). Tickets can be purchased on the mTicket app or with cash on board. Commuter Boat passes or Commuter Rail Zone 6 (or higher) passes are also accepted. Different fares apply for trips to and from Georges Island. Please see bostonharborislands.org for more information. Tickets to and from Georges Island are available on the mTicket app, at the Hingham Ferry Terminal ticket counter, and on board. MBTA passes are not valid for trips to and from Georges Island.

For more information about MBTA ferry routes, visit mbta.com/Ferry or connect with the T on X (the site formerly known as Twitter) @MBTA and @MBTA_CR, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.