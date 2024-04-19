Obituary 4-19-24

Nancy Pearl Stuart

May 22, 1952 – April 12, 2024

Nancy Pearl Stuart, known around Revere, Lowell, Charlestown and Cambridge as her alter ego, “Pearl,” the ever exuberant Karaoke songstress, died at 71 years old in Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, AZ of multi-organ failure.

A personality bigger than life, with a flair for the dramatics and a lover of holidays, with matching festive garb. Nancy was happy and bold and partly misunderstood. She loved celebration, family, the ocean, children and her wishes for a convetional life as a wife, mother, with a “white picket fence” fell out of reach.

Always a giver, a friend to the homeless and battered women’s causes, she was generous, even if kindness wasn’t returned. Others came first. She saw the best in everyone. She lived life with gusto. And dreamed of bigger dreams then she could ever live, but it never stopped her.

A passionate devotee of Christianty, Nancy dedicated a portion of her life to Bible Study.

She found her calling in Cosmetology as a Hairdresser and lived a quiet life. In the end, she was surrounded by her adored brother and first childhood chum, Gary F. Stuart of Prescott, AZ, protective eldest sister, Gail L. Stuart – Scammon of Concord, NH, devoted sister Robin A. Stuart of Los Angeles, CA. Beloved sister Dawn N. Stuart of Papua, New Guniea and cherished baby sister, Fran E. Stuart of Palm Beach, FLA.

Nancy follows her late parents, father Irwin V. Stuart of Sterling, MA, mother Patricia T. (Paino) of Derry, NH, late sister Karen J. Stuart of Boston, late son Alexander C. Porter of Charlestown, and late Aunt Mary N. McNamara of Dania, FL.

She leaves behind her niece, Jennifer L. Farrow of Derry, NH, a great niece, nephew and a great-great niece and nephew.

In lieu of flowers please donate to charities for Mental Illness in her Honor: RETHINK MENTAL ILLNESS (Rethink.org) or DEPRESSION & BIPOLAR SUPPORT ALLIANCE (DBSalliance.org).