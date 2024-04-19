Bridgewell raises $320,000, honors difference makers at Imagine the Possibilities Gala

Bridgewell, a nonprofit social and human services organization serving northeastern Massachusetts, today announced that more than $320,000 was raised for programs and services during its annual Imagine the Possibilities Gala held on April 5. The theme for the gala was “Building Bridges,” highlighting the numerous ways Bridgewell’s team builds bridges for, and with, the people they serve; bridges to the community, opportunities, and support as they strive to reach their fullest potential.

“Thank you to all our donors and sponsors for helping make our work possible,” said Bridgewell President and CEO Christopher Tuttle. “The impact of these funds will be felt in our programs throughout the region, from our day programs in Billerica, Danvers, and Lynn serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, to our supportive housing programs in Lowell and Lynn, to our behavioral health clinics, including our newest clinic in Amesbury.”

Bridgewell also honored two difference makers during the event. Jake Rubin, who works in merchandising and community engagement for Bernie & Phyl’s Furniture, accepted the Excellence in Service Award on behalf of the Rubin family, for their commitment to nonprofit organizations that support positive outcomes for children and families.

The Visionary Leadership Award was presented to Assistant Training Director Gary LaPierre, who retired at the end of March after nearly 44 years with the organization. LaPierre was recognized for his contributions to the organization and its employees during his long tenure, and the agency’s supervisory skills training program, developed and enhanced by LaPierre over many years, has been renamed the LaPierre Leadership Academy.

The annual Imagine the Possibilities Gala is an opportunity to celebrate all that Bridgewell and the people it serves have achieved over the past year, to recognize and thank its partners and supporters, and to raise financial support for its behavioral health, day habilitation, employment, housing, and addiction recovery programs.