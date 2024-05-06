Lynn Youth Street Outreach Advocacy Holds Annual Gala

Lynn Youth Street Outreach Advocacy, Inc., under the leadership of Antonio Gutierrez and Teresa DiGregorio held its Fourth Annual Gala April 4 at the Marriott Hotel in Peabody. Highlighting the evening was the presentation of the Above and Beyond Awards to the Honorable James LaMothe and Lynn Classical junior varsity girls basketball coach and community leader Rob Smith.

Seated are Lisa Palombi, Katie Hayward, and Francis Previna. Standing are Roy Sermeno, Tyler Marshall,

Schuyler Hogan, Isabella Suarez, and Judge Ina Howard-Hogan.

Antonio Gutierrez and Teresa DiGregorio present the Above and Beyond Award to Rob Smith at the LYSOA Fourth Annual Gala.

A graduate of Colgate University and Boston College Law School Judge LaMothe served as a district court judge from 2006 until his retirement in July, 2023. For more than ten years, he presided over the Lynn Recovery Court, a program designed to help court-involved people recover from their addictions. A lifelong resident of Lynn and 1982 graduate of Lynn Classical, Rob Smith enlisted into the U.S. Army, serving his country for three years. Smith continues his lifelong work with youth as a campus monitor in the Lynn Public Schools. He has distinguished himself as an assistant on head coach Tom Sawyer’s staff in the Lynn Classical girls basketball program and as the former coach of the Lynn Classical Powder Puff team. He is also an original co-founder of the Stop The Violence Lynn program. “My love for the city of Lynn and the youth is why I do this,” said Smith. LYOSA participants Jadhiel Perez and Tyler Marshall delivered emotional speeches praising LYSOA for the positive impact that the organization has had in their lives and hoping that their success stories will inspire other youths to follow their paths. The mission of Lynn Youth Street Outreach Advocay is to empower the highest-risk youth in the community to reach a positive purpose in life. Judging by Perez and Marshall’s powerful, uplifting speeches of respect and gratitude, LYOSA leaders Antonio Gutierrez and Teresa DiGregorio and mentors Ashley Braswell and Rebecca Herman are impacting the lives of youth in a big way every day.