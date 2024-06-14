Distinguished Director: Bill Devin will retire as Lynn Classical AD at the end of the school year

There were so many individual accomplishments upon which Bill Devin could have reflected, but the long-time athletic director and teacher chose to highlight and express his gratitude to others as he announced his retirement as the athletic director of Lynn Classical High School at the end of the school year.

A “West Lynn kid,” son of Bill Devin Sr. (assistant baseball coach to Frank Carey at North Reading for 36 years) and Eileen Devin, and graduate of Lynn Classical High School in 1982, Devin began his stellar baseball career in West Lynn American Little League at Flynn Field where his son, Kyle Devin, would later set the all-time single-season record of 18 home runs. “I had zero home runs in Little League,” recalled Devin. “I hit the fence when I was 10 and 11 years old. I think they call that warning track power.”

Devin was an excellent high school baseball player at Classical, winning an NEC championship in 1981 as Coach Dick Maag’s starting shortstop alongside pitcher Tony Hill, outfielder Robert Hill, and others.

He also played Lynn Babe Ruth (16-18) on his way to North Adams State College where he starred alongside future Major League pitcher Ken Hill.

“I couldn’t even hit him in batting practice,” recalled Devin humbly. “I said, ‘Kenny, this is batting practice, I can’t hit you.’’’

Devin later played professional baseball in Italy and is an inductee in the North Shore Baseball League Hall of Fame, competing in 16 seasons for Coach Al Donovan and the Lynn A’s at Fraser Field.

Devin became the director of athletics at Lynn Classical in 2007. He has maintained a high level of excellence in the program and has hired some outstanding coaches, including head football coach Brian Vaughan and baseball coach Leon Elwell, who carried on the mantle of excellence of his predecessor, Mike Zukowski, by leading the Rams to a state tournament berth in his first season.

His decision to have Classical leave the Northeastern Conference and compete in the Greater Boston League has also proven to be the right one, from a competitive and geographic perspective across all sports.

Devin said being able to watch his four sons, Kyle, Brandon (currently a Lynn Police Officer), Sean, and Brandon become standout student-athletes at Lynn Classical.

“That was probably a blessing for me as athletic director because I got to watch my sons play all of their games,” said Devin. “They all received a solid education at Lynn Classical High School and later went on to college. They were also able to excel athletically on the golf course, ice, and baseball diamond. My daughter, Jocelyn, is a third-grade student at the Lincoln Thomson School who loves playing softball and ice skating.”

Giving Thanks

Bill Devin said there were many people that influenced his life and career in a positive way.

“I graduated from the old Lynn Classical High School in 1982 where I had tremendous teachers and athletic coaches. Robert Wormstead was an excellent English teacher, and Marie Grogan challenged me every single day in her typing class. Frank Poska was my golf coach. Tom Fabrizio was my hockey coach, and the late Dick Maag was my baseball coach. I learned an awful lot from my teachers and coaches at LCHS.”

Devin recalled his beginnings as a teacher at Breed Middle School.

“Jerry Waldron, a former guidance counselor at Breed Middle School and father of Lynn Classical baseball great Jeff Waldron, encouraged me back in the early 1990s to pursue a career in teaching and coaching in the City of Lynn. Mr. Waldron changed the course of my professional life for the better, and I will always be extremely grateful to him,” credited Devin.

Grateful to his wife,

Lynne Devin

Bill Devin said he wouldn’t have been able to lead Classical’s athletic program to the lofty heights that he did without the support of his wife, Lynne Devin.

“Any successful athletic director cannot do it without the support of their significant other,” said Devin. “I have been blessed to be married to my wife, Lynne (Crooker) for the past 31 years. She is an absolute rock. The job requires many nights and school vacation days to be out of the house attending athletic events. Through the many ups and downs, Lynne has been there for me every step of the way.”

Being named athletic director

In 2007, Classical Principal Warren White Jr. gave Devin “the opportunity of a lifetime” by naming him athletic director at Lynn Classical.

“I would be replacing the legendary AD Dick Ruth, who would become an outstanding mentor to me as I transitioned into the job,” said Devin. “I have been very fortunate to work under three principals who value educational athletics – Warren White Jr., Gene Constantino, and Amy Dunn. I had thre great assistant athletic director during my tenure – Cathy Ellis, Tim Phelps, and Chris Warren.

“Classical Hall of Famer Cathy Ellis has been my valued assistant AD for the past eight years,” lauded Devin. “Our athletic trainer, Jon Crocker, has been at Classical for a number of years and does a solid job with our student-athletes.”

“But the true heroes behind the scenes are the people who help plan and run our athletic events, guys like Joe Gunning, Rob Smith, LeeAnn Baldini, Rich Avery, Joe Pascucci, Teddy Gaudreault, Arnie Ellis, Eddie Lewis, Cindy Gaudreault, Jesus Liria, Laurie Wentzell, Mark Duchane, John Hoffman, Joey Barrett, Paul Halloran, Patrick Whalen, Sean Donahue, Coula Kesanlis, Christine Pisanelli, Colleen Peterson, Tori Beliveau, Laura Durant, Dave Roy, Russ Upton, Kevinn Harrington, Marty Harrington, and all of our umpire/official assignors that work for the GBL,” said Devin.

His proudest accomplishments

Of what was Bill Devin most proud as the athletic director at Lynn Classical High School?

“I love the way our kids at Lynn Classical compete,” said Devin. “Our kids are tough and gritty. Our teams consistently do well and qualify for the state tournament year in and year out. All of our coaches at Lynn Classical are passionate about coaching and strive for our kids to improve as players, but more importantly to blossom into responsible adults.

“The move to the Greater Boston League, though controversial at the time after 50 years in the NEC, was the right move,” said Devin. “We are competing well in the GBL, especially with our girls’ athletic teams. The future of athletics at Lynn Classical is extremely bright. We will be strong next year in many sports, and I am looking forward to attending as many athletic events as possible.”

In his final weeks on the job, Devin offered “a big shoutout” to Lynn English AD Dick Newton and Lynn Tech AD Adolph Graciale. “I love talking to those guys on a regular basis, and they do an awesome job with their athletic programs,” he said.

Praise and Well-Wishes

from Colleagues

Lynn Classical Vice Principal and former softball head coach and assistant AD Chris Warren and Lynn Classical girls basketball head coach Tom Sawyer were among the colleagues lauding Bill Devin on his outstanding leadership and support.

“Billy and I had eight years working very close together when I was the assistant AD,” said Warren. “To do any job for 18 years is difficult, and the AD job has many hours and lots of juggling games and cancellations. I am sure he will enjoy his retirement and I wish him the best.”

Said Sawyer, whose girls basketball program has won back-to-back GBL championships, “Billy has been a staunch supporter of Lynn Classical athletics, Lynn Classical student-athletes, and specifically, in my case, Lynn Classical girls basketball, for many years. He signs off on his voice mail with, ‘as always Go Rams,’ and he embodied that statement through and through. I hope he enjoys every day of his well-deserved retirement.”