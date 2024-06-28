Obituaries 6-28-24

Patrick Gecoya

Lynn Journal Photographer and Lynn educator seen by many as the “Unofficial Mayor of Lynn”

Patrick R. Gecoya, 77, of Marblehead, died June 22, 2024.

Born in Lynn to the late Guy and Elizabeth (Jablonski) Gecoya, Patrick was raised in Lynn, graduating from Lynn Classical Class of 1964. He was the beloved husband of Linda Lange. They shared 31 years together traveling the world, going to theatre and community events – making friends everywhere they explored, from Greece to Australia and beyond. They met on the dance floor and enjoyed living together in Marblehead by the sea.

His diligence and integrity were evident in every undertaking: as a life-changing teacher for Lynn Public Schools for many years, a teacher and Guidance Councilor at Lynn Technical High School, an inspiring, award-winning coach for Girls’ Softball at Lynn English High School, a basketball official for the IAABO Board 130, and an enthusiastic prolific photographer for the Lynn Journal.

Patrick was a member of: AFT 1037 Lynn Teachers Union, Lynn YMCA men’s fitness center, Shoe City Golf Group at Gannon Golf Course, a Past Grand Knight of Lynn Valladolid Council 70 Knights of Columbus, a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, a 2014 Knight of the Year, and District Warden for the organization. A proud member of the Lynn Friendly Knights of St. Patrick, he was named Randazzo-Solimine Member of the Year in 2013 for community service. Patrick was a licensed auctioneer for ten years, held a real estate broker license, and was a Massachusetts Justice of the Peace performing over 200 weddings. In 2022, he was entered into the Hall of Fame at Lynn Vocational Technical Institute, and in 2004, inducted into the Lynn Classical Hall of Fame.

Seen by many as an “unofficial mayor of Lynn,” there was literally no place he could go, mundane to marvelous, that Patrick was not recognized by someone whose life he had affected in a positive manner. As one friend said, “he expected the best in us and inspired us all to be the very best we could be.”

Patrick is survived by his family: his wife, Linda and her sisters, Joan and Dana; sister-in-law, Carol Gecoya; nieces and nephews: Joan DiPesa and her husband, Michael, Patti Lennan and her husband, Doug, David Gecoya and his wife, Laura, many grandnieces and grandnephews and a great-grandnephew.He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas Gecoya and his niece, Deborah Gecoya Cole.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 28th at SOLIMINE FUNERAL HOME, Ocean Street, Lynn. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29th at St. Mary’s Church Lynn followed by burial at Pine Grove Cemetery in Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

In lieu of flowers, please donate, in Patrick’s name, to The Boy’s and Girl’s Club of Lynn, 25 Common St., Lynn 01902.

