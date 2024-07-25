Lynn Public Library Dedicated in Honor of Former Lynn Mayor Patrick McManus

By Cary Shuman

During an impressive ceremony Saturday, the Lynn Public Library was dedicated in honor of the late Patrick J. McManus, who served as the mayor of Lynn from 1992 to 2002.

Ted Grant, publisher of the Daily Item, served as the master of ceremonies for the program that drew a sizable crowd of Mayor McManus’ family, friends, and former colleagues in city government.

Grant, a long-time friend of the former mayor, told some wonderful stories about Mr. McManus. “He was the longest-consecutive serving mayor in Lynn history,” began Grant in his remarks. “He never lost a mayoral election. He directed $10.7 into this building. Education was paramount in his life. He was a graduate of Lynn English and Bowdoin and had an MBA from Suffolk, and a law degree from BC. He grew up with education playing an important part of his life because both his mother and father were educators.”

Grant noted that McManus was not only highly respected locally but on a national level. “He was on a path to become president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors,” related Grant. “Pat is the only person to ever earn an Agganis Scholarship, play in the Agganis All-Star Football Game, and become a trustee of the Foundation. That’s a reflection on how important education was to him.”

Mayor Nicholson pays tribute to Mr. McManus

Jared Nicholson, the 59th Mayor of Lynn, called the ceremony “a really noteworthy occasion” for the city.

“Mayor McManus clearly touched so many throughout his career,” said Nicholson. “It is truly heartwarming to see how many of those folks are here in that capacity as well as the tremendous honor it is to be able to share this special moment with so many members of his family. Mayor McManus is so well-deserving of this honor. Mayor McManus clearly loved the library and was passionate about education.

“And we hope to continue to grow and cultivate that love of learning in everyone who walks through these doors and will be walking by this plaque,” said Nicholson, a graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School. “It’s truly a humbling privilege to participate in this honor of Mayor Patrick J. McManus, the 55th mayor of City of Lynn, today at one of the most beautiful and consequential buildings that we have here in the City. Congratulations, Mayor McManus.”

Library Trustee Harry MacCabe speaks on behalf of the board

Library Trustee Harry MacCabe offered words of praise on behalf of the Library board and staff for Mayor McManus’ outstanding contributions to the city.

MacCabe said he first met Mr. McManus at a Chamber of Commerce meeting. “He was interesting from the first meeting, and later while working for him, I saw his energy and commitment to improving quality of life for everyone was contagious,” said MacCabe. “As mayor, he had so many accomplishments.

“Pat would be so proud of this dedication. This is the Lynn Public Library. It is filled with history, knowledge, and a place where everyone and anyone is welcome. Pat loved books, history, and education,” said MacCabe. “Pat never stopped thinking about Lynn and the people. I share that he now has a place at the front door welcoming young and old from every corner of the city that the Lynn Public Library is for everyone, a building filled with history, hope and opportunity. And just maybe, a young person coming through the front door and growing from his or her experience at the Lynn Library, may want to be the mayor of this great city someday.”

Family appreciative of the high honor Mr. McManus’ wife, Debra McManus, and children, Laura Christensen, Marni McManus, Susanna McManus, and John McManus listened proudly as speakers lauded Mayor McMabus, one of the city’s most beloved political leaders in its history. (Yiyi McManus was unable to attend the event). The Honorable Justice Garrett “Garry” J. McManus, brother of the former mayor, spoke on behalf of the McManus family. “On behalf of the family, I would like to thank the committee for all its hard work and the dedication of this building to Pat,” said McManus.

“Naming the library after him is very appropriate. He loved this building. We all loved this building. Our whole family spent days combing through the stacks looking for books that we hadn’t read before. It was an outing. And this is, in my estimation, and Pat’s estimation, the most beautiful public building we have here in the City of Lynn. The family appreciates this great honor for granting Pat’s desired legacy.”