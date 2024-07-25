Ortiz Begins Professional Baseball Career in St. Louis Cardinals Organization

By Cary Shuman

From the Dugout in Lynn to the dugouts of the St. Louis Cardinals organization, Deniel Oriz has realized his dream of playing professional baseball. Ortiz, 19, who has trained at the Lynn baseball facility owned by Julio Henriquez, has begun his professional career in the St. Louis Cardinals organization after being selected in the 16th round of the MLB Draft July 16. Ortiz has signed a one-year contract for $200,000 with the organization.

“It’s been a lifelong dream, and it feels great to be drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals,” said Ortiz, who was at home in Lynn when he received the phone call from team officials. “My family and friends are super excited.

They still can’t believe it’s happened. It’s a dream come true.” Ortiz had been on the radar of several MLB teams after having two potent seasons for the Walters State Community College baseball team. Ortiz, a 6-foot-1-inch, 225-pound righthanded power hitter, batted .393 with 18 home runs and 61 RBIs this season as the starting third baseman. Ortiz said the training he has received at the Dugout from Julio Henriquez was immensely helpful in his development as player. He also played high school baseball at Lynn Classical and St. Mary’s High School.

“Since the day I came to the Dugout when I was 13 years old, they’ve helped me improve my skills,” said Ortiz. Henriquez said Ortiz’s “hard work and dedication to baseball was unmatched.” “I’m very proud of him and I’m so excited and proud of being part of his journey,” said Henriquez.

“I was impressed by the confidence he had in his abilities. Multiple scouts told “Chico” (Ortiz’s nickname at the Dugout) that he was built to be a catcher, but he stuck to his feelings and was relentless in his goal to be an infielder. With his drive and his abilities, I feel we’ll be seeing Deniel Ortiz in a Major League uniform in the next three to four years. He’s never changed. He’s always been a humble kid with humble beginnings.” Ortiz joins an elite group of Lynn players who have been selected in the MLB Draft, including Christian Howard, Kenny Hill, Derek Dana, Jeff Waldron, and Ben Bowden, to name a few.