Local Students Earn Academic Honors

Stonehill College’s Dean’s List Announced

Over 1,000 students earned a spot on Stonehill semester’s roster including:.

Ashleigh O’Haire of Lynn

Aidan Cole of Lynn

Caroline Nerich of Lynn

College, a Catholic institution of higher learning, was founded by the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1948. Located on the beautiful 387-acre campus and former estate of Frederick Lothrop Ames in North Easton, Massachusetts, it is a community of scholarship and faith, anchored by a belief in the inherent dignity of each person.

Through more than 100 academic programs in the liberal arts, sciences, business and pre-professional field, Stonehill College provides an education of the highest caliber that fosters critical thinking, free inquiry and the interchange of ideas for over 2,500 students.

Stonehill College educates the whole person so that each Stonehill graduate thinks, acts and leads with courage toward the creation of a more just and compassionate world.

On Honor Roll at St. John’s Prep

St. John’s Prep recently announced the names of students who earned academic honors for the fourth quarter of the 2023–2024 school year, which ended on March 24, 2023. Students who qualified for the Headmaster’s List earned grades of A- or above in all courses; students who qualified for the Principal’s List earned grades of B+ or above in all courses; and students who qualified for the Honor Roll earned grades of B or above in all courses.

The following students were named to the academic honors list for the Fourth Quarter 2023–2024.

Head of School List

William Bochnak ‘26

Max Kuleszka ‘29

Edward MacDougall ‘29

Marcus Magloire ‘28

Denzel Ovando ‘26

Anthony Smart ‘24

Principal’s List

Zachary Marino ‘28

Honor Roll

Willem Hofeldt ‘24

Nicholas Kokonezis ‘27

Thomas Marino ‘25

Chase Ronningen ‘30

Anthony Sorrentino ‘27

Edwin Valenzuela Castro ‘25

Jarrod Wallace ‘27

Regis College Celebrates 94th Commencement Exercises

Regis College celebrated it’s 94th Commencement Ceremony on May 11, 2024 at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, where more than 1,100 students received degrees ranging from associate to doctorate. Members of the Class of 2024 celebrated their accomplishments with an inspirational commencement ceremony at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston featuring humanitarian and nurse Alix Dorsainvil, ’14, who delivered the commencement