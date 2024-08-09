Metro Credit Union Announces First Round of 2024 Charitable Foundation Grant Recipients

Special to the Journal

Metro Credit Union, the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, today announced that it has awarded $52,500 in grant funding to six local non-profit organizations through the Metro Credit Union Foundation. Metro launched the Foundation in April 2023, and these grants represent the most recent round of awards to support nonprofit organizations, initiatives, and programs that contribute to the economic wellbeing of local communities and their residents through grant funding. The Metro Credit Union Foundation has awarded $157,500 in grants to date.

“Empowering individuals and families to advance their financial capabilities and wellbeing is essential for the overall wellbeing of our communities,” said Robert Cashman, President and CEO, Metro Credit Union. “Giving back is a key component of what we do at Metro, and we are pleased to award grants through the Metro Credit Union Foundation in support of the important services and programs that these recipient organizations offer.”

The following organizations have been awarded grants:

Entrepreneurship for All, (EforAll) Lowell, MA — Expanding Inclusive Entrepreneurship in Roxbury, Lynn, and the Merrimack Valley – $7,500

LEO Inc., Lynn, MA — LEO Financial Empowerment Program – $10,000

Merrimack Valley YMCA, Inc., Lawrence, MA — Food Insecurity Program – $7,500

One Family Inc., Boston, MA – Family Self-Sufficiency Coaching Program – $10,000

Pathways Inc., Lynn, MA – Financial Literacy Savings Match Program – $10,000

The Salem Pantry, Inc., Salem, MA – Mobile Pantry Program – $7,500

The Metro Foundation awards grants to organizations with a focus on:

Community Development — creating vibrant and equitable neighborhoods.

Securing Safe & Affordable Housing — providing opportunities for affordable housing and home ownership with down-payment assistance and homebuyer education programs.

Financial Wellness & Advancement — promoting financial competency by providing knowledge and skills.

For more information about the Foundation, application guidelines, and upcoming application deadlines visit Foundation.MetroCU.org.

Each year, Metro gives back to local communities through a number of philanthropic initiatives, partnerships, scholarships, and volunteer programs. Metro has been recognized for its charitable contributions with the Boston Business Journal Corporate Citizenship Award for the past four years.

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, with $3.4 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to close to 200,000 members in Barnstable, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties in Massachusetts, and Cheshire, Hillsborough, and Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Metro is the credit union of choice for employees at over 1,200 companies through its Metro@work program.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Dorchester, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Medford, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Reading, Salem, Tewksbury, and West Roxbury. Metro is also a Juntos Avanzamos (“Together We Advance”) designated credit union, an honor given to financial institutions for their commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers. Metro was recently named among the most charitable companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal. Learn more at MetroCU.org.