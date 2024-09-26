Solimine Sr. celebrates 89th birthday

Special to the Journal

Family and friends honored David Solimine Sr. on the happy occasion of his 89th birthday.

David Solimine Sr.

Mr. Solimine is the founder of Solimine Funeral Homes in Lynn. He is known widely for his philanthropic support and participation in numerous organizations in the city and the region.

David Solimine Sr. was born on Aug. 30, 1935, at home on Nanny Goat Hill in West Lynn. He attended the Lincoln Elementary School “The U.S. Army Air Corps took it over during War World Ward II as a training base for pilots,” (he recalled), Aldworth (a two-room schoolhouse with six grades), Breed Junior High, and Lynn Classical High School (1953).

He attended Northeastern University and the New England Institute for Funeral Directing where he was the class president.

“And the rest is history,” said Solimine, who founded Solimine Funeral Homes in 1965.

David Solimine married Mary Jane (Melanson) Solimine in 1957 and they shared 65 years of marriage before her passing. They raised four children, David Solimine Jr., Susan M. Solimine, Diane Edgett, and Kristen Steriti.

Mr. Solimine said he was very proud of his children and the entire Solimine family, sharing that feeling of pride with his wife each day.

“I’m so thrilled about the fact how beautifully my children have grown up to be class acts – the joy of my life is my family,” said Solimine. “The [birthday] party was great. They know how to run a show, don’t they?”