City Celebrates Opening of New Lynn Woods Playground

Special to the Journal

The City of Lynn held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 4 for the new Lynn Woods Playground located on Great Woods Road adjacent to the softball field. Mayor Jared Nicholson led the ceremony and speaking program for the beautiful ADA-compliant facility. “On behalf of the City of Lynn, we are so happy to be opening this park,” said Mayor Nicholson.

Mayor Jared Nicholson prepares to cut the ribbon for the new Lynn Woods Playground as city officials and partners in the project also participate in the ceremony.

“This project was funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.” Nicholson said after meeting with residents to discuss how the ARPA funds could be best utilized, “across the city playgrounds and parks were really toward the top of that list.” “This is the first of the major renovations of our parks and playgrounds to be completed,” said Nicholson.

“And it wouldn’t have happened and come out as beautiful as it is, without the hard work of so many people who are here today. This whole effort has been a great collaboration at City Hall.” He noted the contributions from the Inspectional Services Department, the DPW, and the CFO’s Office and “external partners Leftfield, CBA Landscape Architects, and J.J Phelan Construction.”

“The construction team did a beautiful job. It came out terrific,” lauded Nicholson. “What is so thrilling about this [park] is you have a beautiful place to play that’s next to one of the most incredible natural resources in the country, Lynn Woods, along with the Gannon Municipal Golf Course.”