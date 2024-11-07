Lynn Voters Favored Harris in U.S. Presidential Election

Staff Report

Lynn voters favored Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election held Tuesday, Nov. 5. Harris, the Democratic Party nominee, and her running mate for Vice President, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, received 18,370 votes in Lynn. Former President Donald J. Trump, the Republican Party nominee, and his running mate for Vice President, Sen. J.D. Vance, received 11,613 votes in Lynn. Trump was elected President, winning the national election by a sizable margin. Trump will be inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.