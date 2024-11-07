Sean Reid Elected State Representative for West Lynn, Nahant District

By Cary Shuman

Sean Reid is pictured with his wife, Kelsey Reid, shown holding their

baby son, Jack Reid, on Election Day in Lynn.

Sean Reid spent much of Election Day greeting residents as they arrived to cast their votes at the Breed Middle School polling place. Reid was running opposed in the general election, after winning the Democratic Primary for the Eleventh District state representative seat in an exciting race against Councilor-at-Large Hong Net. Lynn residents showed their strong support at the polls, casting 9,265 votes for the 29-year-old Reid, who is a member of the Lynn School Committee. In Nahant, Reid received a healthy total of 1,661 votes.

“We were very excited about the turnout and seeing so many people going in to vote from all parts of the community,” said Reid.

A contingent of current state representatives arrived in the morning to join Reid outside the polling place and offer him early congratulatory wishes. Reid is well known on Beacon Hill, having served as legislative director for Sen. Brendan Crighton for the past three years. Anna-Marie Alukonis, Reid’s campaign manager, was also present at the polls. The architect of Reid’s outstanding, high-energy campaign, Alukonis will be joining Reid as his legislative coordinator on Beacon Hill.

Reid’s wife, Kelsey Reid, and their new baby, Jack Reid, also made an appearance at the polls. Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and Speaker of the House Ron Mariano were among the state leaders congratulating Reid on his election.

A graduate of prestigious Amherst College, Reid has met with Mayor Jared Nicholson, Lynn city councillors, and his colleagues on the School Committee as he continues his preparations for his service in the House of Representatives.

“Anna-Maria and I are ready to go,” said Reid. “We’re already getting started on the work, but we’re excited to officially start the work in January.” Reid will be succeeding Rep. Peter Capano as state representative in the Eleventh Essex District. Lynn’s statewide delegation of State Sen. Brendan Crighton, and Reps. Dan Cahill, Donald Wong, and Jennifer Armini were re-elected in unopposed fashion Tuesday