Gov. Healey signs breast cancer screening bill 

Governor Maura Healey signed An Act Relative to Medically Necessary Breast Screenings and Exams for Equity and Early Detection. This comprehensive legislation will ensure that patients have access to follow-up breast cancer screenings and exams, while also preventing any increase in patient cost-sharing by 2026.

“We know that early detection of breast cancer saves lives. This legislation will help ensure that cost is not a barrier for women to get the screenings and care they need,” said Governor Healey. “I’m grateful to the Legislature for their leadership on this bill, and to the patients, providers and advocates who made their voices heard in support of more affordable and accessible care for Massachusetts residents.”

“Preventative care is essential. It helps save countless of lives and now, because of this legislation, patients across Massachusetts will have access to the necessary care they need at a lower cost,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We know that this legislation will improve cancer outcomes for so many people across the state.”

This legislation would, starting in 2026, require insurers to cover diagnostic exams for breast cancer, digital breast tomosynthesis screening, and medically necessary and appropriate screening with breast MRIs and ultrasounds. This legislation would also prevent any increase in patient cost-sharing, thus removing cost barriers for patients who need more rigorous screenings due to dense breast tissue or abnormalities seen in their initial preventive screening mammograms.

“Today we tear down a barrier to accessing breast cancer screenings and empower our residents to stay ahead of a cancer that takes far too many lives,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “I am grateful to Governor Healey for her signature, Senator Lovely and Senator Rush for their leadership, our partners in the House, and every advocate who has used the power of their voice to get this issue across the finish line.”

“Ensuring that all residents in Massachusetts have access to early detection treatments for breast cancer, regardless of income, is a critical facet of catching cancer early and saving lives. That’s why I’m incredibly proud of this legislation, as it will help to prevent vulnerable residents from being denied the care that they need,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank Governor Healey for signing this bill into law, along with my colleagues in the Legislature for working hard to move this critical bill through the legislative process.”

“We know that in the fight against cancer, early detection is absolutely vital for the long-term success of the patients. We also know that for one out of every ten women, initial mammogram screenings are not sufficient to detect possible indicators of breast cancer. This legislation signed into law by Governor Healey today ensures that all women in the Commonwealth have access to the digital breast tomosynthesis and MRI screening they need to catch cancer early, without facing financial barriers. I’m grateful to the Governor, Senator Lovely and Chairman Murphy, and Division Leader Balser for championing this issue with me, and to my legislative colleagues, particularly President Spilka and Speaker Mariano for their support. Finally, I thank the dozens of advocates and patients who shared their stories and pushed tirelessly to support women in the fight against breast cancer,” said Senator Mike Rush (D-West Roxbury).

“This bill will save lives,” said Representative James Murphy (D-Weymouth). “Breast cancer is a major cause of cancer related deaths among women and everything must be done to change this. This groundbreaking legislation will provide life saving health care for women throughout our Commonwealth.”

“Today is the culmination of work I have done for nearly a decade to ensure that all women have access to necessary, and possibly lifesaving, breast cancer screenings,” said Senator Joan Lovely (D-Salem). “Early detection of breast cancer saves lives. This legislation makes those diagnostic exams used for early detection accessible and affordable, giving women the vital resources needed to catch breast cancer in its earliest stages. Thank you to Governor Healey for signing this bill into law and bolstering the Commonwealth’s commitment to providing higher quality, more equitable, and more accessible healthcare for women.” “This legislation will ensure that women have access to essential breast cancer screenings and diagnostic evaluations by eliminating significant financial barriers. Once again, Massachusetts has stepped up to ensure that women’s health care needs are met,” said Representative Ruth Balser (D-Newton).