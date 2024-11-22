Lynn Area Firefighters Invited to Free Skin Cancer Screenings

Volunteer dermatologists are scheduled to screen Lynn area firefighters for skin cancer this month, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine is inviting active and retired firefighters in these regions to take advantage of the opportunity at no cost to them or their departments.

“Cancer is the leading cause of death in the fire service,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Melanoma and other skin cancers are the second-leading type of cancer among male and female firefighters. Awareness, prevention, and early detection screenings like these are crucial to successful outcomes for firefighters and their families. Whether you’re a career firefighter, on a call/volunteer department, or retired – please, come out and get screened at one of these free sessions.”

On Dec. 2, 2024, staff from the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy and Dr. Christine Kannler will set up shop at St. Mary’s High School in Lynn from 4:30 to 7:30 pm. Dr. Kannler lost her firefighter brother, Peter, to occupational cancer when he was just 37 years old.

“On behalf of the Lynn Fire Department, I want to urge all our brother and sister firefighters in the area to come out and get screened,” said Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan. “We’re especially encouraging retirees to attend. Do it for yourself, do it for your family, but just do it – the worst cancer diagnosis is a late one.”

The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer has designated firefighting as a Group 1 occupation, meaning that it is carcinogenic to humans. The International Association of Fire Fighters reported that 72% of member deaths in 2023 were due to occupational cancer. Firefighters are more likely to develop cancer than the public they protect, more likely to develop it earlier in life, and more likely to die as a result.

To address this serious occupational hazard, the Department of Fire Services works with volunteers and contracted vendors to provide cancer screenings for Massachusetts firefighters. In addition to the skin cancer screenings, firefighters may also be eligible for free chest CT scans, PSA blood tests, mammograms, and ultrasounds. More information is available on the DFS web site. “These screenings are in place to protect firefighters from a serious occupational hazard,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Don’t take a chance with cancer. Take advantage of our program today.”