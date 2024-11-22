Lynn Classical Graduate Paulino Opens New Restaurant in Revere

Special to the Jopurnal

Daybelis Paulino, a 2011 graduate of Lynn Classical High School, has opened a new Mexican restaurant, Tulum Taqueria, at 425 Revere Beach Boulevard.

Revere Mayor Patrick and city officials join business owner Daybelis Paulino in cutting the ribbon at the

grand opening of Tulum Taqueria, located at 425 Revere Beach Boulevard.

It is Paulino’s second business venture. She is the owner of D&A Esthetics Medical Spa in Lynn.

“We’re an authentic Mexican, cafeteria-style restaurant,” said Paulino at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 18. “Customers order what they want, they put in the ingredients in their food, and you should be able to be in and out within 4-5 minutes. Everything’s fresh and homemade and we cook everything in small batches to guarantee freshness.”

Paulino, 31, said that “Taco Tuesdays,” at $2.50 for one taco, have been an instant hit.

Paulino is joined by her husband, Manny Severino, in the operation of the restaurant. Daybelis is the daughter of Rosalba Paulino and Alberto Paulino, who is one of the head chefs at the restaurant. She has a sister, Carla Paulino. The family is originally from the Dominican Republic.

Paulino has fond memories of her educational and athletic career at Lynn Classical. She was a runner in the 50-meter dash and the 400-meter relay for the Rams’ track team.

“And Mr. [Gene] Constantino was a great principal at the school,” said Daybelis.