Michael Terry, Robert Supinski take their oaths as new officers

By Cary Shuman

City Clerk Janet Rowe administered oaths to Lynn Police Officers Robert Supinski and Michael Terry during a brief and joyous ceremony at Lynn City Hall.

Lynn City Clerk Janet Rowe administers the oaths of office to Lynn Police Officers Michael Terry and Robert

Supinski during the ceremony Nov. 18 at City Hall. Also pictured at the ceremony are Police Chief Christopher Reddy (left) and Mayor Jared Nicholson (right).

Both officers completed six months of training at the MPTC Randolph Police Academy.

Supinski is originally from Springfield (Mass.) and attended Chicopee High School where he was a 6-foot-8-inch basketball star. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“I’m very excited and very eager to start working here in the city,” said Supinski. “Being from Springfield, that was an attraction to Lynn because Lynn seems like a smaller Springfield with a beach.”

Terry is a 2008 graduate of Winthrop High School where he was a 6-foot-4-inch starting offensive tackle for the Vikings’ 2006 Super Bowl championship team. He previously worked at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s office. Terry was the recipient of the Physical Fitness Award in his graduating class at the police academy.

“I’m excited to begin serving as an officer and in the Lynn Police Department,” said Terry.

Police Chief Christopher Reddy offered personal congratulations to the new officers at the ceremony and thanked the families of the two officers.

“I know they’ll represent the Lynn Police Department really well and we’re proud of both officers,” said Reddy. “I know that six months of training at the Police Academy is a grind, and it takes a lot of effort and mental commitment, and they don’t do alone. We know in our career that families, friends, and loved ones are critical in supporting our officers and helping them to do the job that is so important to our community. I want to congratulate the two officers for their efforts they put it to this point, and we look forward to the good work that you’re going to do in our community in the days ahead.”

Mayor Jared Nicholson officially welcomed the two officers to the city.

“On behalf of the City of Lynn, it is my absolute honor to congratulate both officers on joining the Lynn Police force. We’re so excited to have you on board. I wish you the best.”