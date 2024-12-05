Catholic Charities Lynn Food Pantry Donates to Local Families

The Catholic Charities Lynn Food Pantry provided Thanksgiving meal bags to 500 families in need on Monday, November 25 as high grocery costs continue to put a strain on households across the region.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson joined Catholic Charities staff and community volunteers, which included members of the Knights of Columbus in Reading, with providing families and individuals with turkeys and bags full of fresh produce.

Throughout November, Catholic Charities Boston has packed and distributed 4,500 Thanksgiving meals at six locations across Dorchester, Brockton, Lynn, Lowell, and South Boston.

“Every person deserves to have access to healthy meals,” said Kelley Tuthill, President and CEO of Catholic Charities Boston. “Unfortunately, we continue to see many families and individuals struggling with food insecurity. Thanksgiving is a time to come together with community partners to fulfill our mission of serving our most vulnerable neighbors with respect and dignity, both throughout the holiday season and beyond.”

Since its opening two years ago, the 3,600-square-foot regional Lynn Food Pantry has served over 8,000 clients from Greater Lynn. It is one of four pantries operated by Catholic Charities Boston, one of the largest food distributors for the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB).

