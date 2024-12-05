Legislature Passes Comprehensive Economic Bond Bill

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts State Legislature passed an economic development bond bill that authorizes $3.96 billion in capital authorizations and a robust set of policy changes to support businesses and communities alike.

Key Highlights for the District

Policy:

Liquor License Equity: Removes the archaic requirement that restaurant liquor license holders must be a United States Citizen, in doing so, this provision will create a pathway for lawfully present and vetted immigrants to also apply for licenses for their small businesses.

This policy was originally filed as a stand-alone bill by State Senator Patrick M. O’Connor (R-Weymouth). The legislative effort was later led by a bipartisan collaboration between Senator Edwards (D-East Boston) and Senator O’Connor.

“This provision is essential in promoting equity in the service industry, the nation’s largest employer of immigrants,” said State Senator Patrick O’Connor (R-Weymouth) “permitting all lawful residents of the commonwealth to rise within the managerial ranks not only alleviates staffing challenges, but provides economic mobility for individuals who were previously disenfranchised.”

Project Labor Agreements (PLAs): This provides a clear affordable pathway for municipalities to require a PLA if in the common good and best interest of the community. A PLA assures high standards and great wages.

Targeted Toxicity: It requires the Massachusetts Commissioner of Agriculture to conduct a study on the presence of harmful substances—such as mercury, parabens, and other endocrine disruptors—in cosmetic products, and their potential negative effects on minors. The study will examine the health impacts of these substances on people under 18, how advertisements encourage minors to buy products containing these substances, and the use of minors in advertisements for such products, including images of children marketing hair relaxers and skin-bleaching products.

It will also analyze how these images vary by age, race, and sex, and include a list of cosmetic products that use child-like images or children to market these products, as well as a geographic analysis of where these products are sold in the state. The commissioner must submit a report with findings and recommendations to the joint committee on public health, the joint committee on racial equity, civil rights and inclusion and the senate and house committees on ways and means by May 1, 2025

Support for Small Businesses: The bill also authorizes a five-year pilot program for the Commonwealth to assist small businesses in acquiring surety bonds. Large capital projects, whether public or private, often require retention of a surety bond by the contractor as financial security. Historically, economically and socially disadvantaged businesses often cannot acquire these bonds because of a lack of credit history or collateral. This program creates a self-sustaining state assistance program to open doors for more of these businesses.

Capital Authorizations:

Suffolk Downs: It authorizes $19M to support the mixed use and creation of affordable housing in the redevelopment project at Suffolk Downs in the Cities of Boston and Revere.

This is a joint effort by State Senator Lydia Edwards (D-East Boston) and State Representative Jessica Giannino (D-Revere) to continue to push for this milestone project that will create thousands of new affordable housing units. “I am grateful for Speaker Mariano’s leadership and the hard work of my colleagues in passing this critical legislation to strengthen the Commonwealth’s economic leadership. This legislation makes key investments in significant economic development projects across Massachusetts. I’m proud to have secured funding for several important initiatives in the 16th Suffolk district, including the Suffolk Downs project, the conversion of Revere’s former McKinley School into a food hub, and a master planning exercise for the Squire Road Corridor,” said State Representative Jessica Ann Giannino (D-Revere).

Water Transportation: It authorizes $900,000 for the purchase of a water transportation vessel for the town of Winthrop to expand waterways between Winthrop and the inner Boston Harbor.

Since being elected to the Massachusetts State Senate, Senator Edwards has prioritized access to public transportation by expanding ferry services to alleviate traffic congestion in and out of Winthrop and the surrounding areas.

“I am eager to continue working on expanding public transportation for Winthrop residents,” said State Senator Lydia Edwards (D-East Boston). “The ferry service in Winthrop was an invaluable resource for daily commuters traveling in and out of the town during the weekend and summer closures of the Sumner Tunnel, and I am committed to expanding this mode of transportation into a full, year-round service.”

Enhancing Development in Winthrop: It authorizes $1,000,000 for infrastructure improvements at the “Old” Winthrop middle school on 993 Pauline Street in the town of Winthrop;

“The allocation of $1 million to the old middle school in Winthrop marks the beginning of a transformative process to demolish the aging structure and create a vibrant, usable space for the community to enjoy. This funding will kickstart the long-awaited redevelopment of a site that has remained dormant for far too long, paving the way for future growth and opportunity.” said State Representative Jeffrey Rosario Turco (D-Winthrop).

“We have so much to be proud of and to support in our small businesses. I want to thank my colleagues in the state house, especially those on the conference committee that continued to negotiate and fight for this bill.” said State Senator Lydia Edwards (D-East Boston).