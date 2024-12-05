Lynn Public Library Programs — December 2024

The following activities are taking place at Lynn Public Library this month. Be sure to check them out!

Adult Programs (18+)

Wreath Decorating

Mon, Dec 2 & Wed, Dec 4 at 6:30 PM

Two sessions available. Patrons may only sign up for one. Must be a Lynn resident.

Virtual Programs

How to Create a Standout Resume

Mon, Dec 2 at 2 PM

Find Your Next Job with the BRIDGE Method – Mon, Dec 16 at 2 PM

A Perky Pairing: Chocolate and Coffee

Tue, Dec 12 at 6:30 PM

Learn how to pair coffee and chocolate. Samples will be served.

Cocoa and Crafts

Thu, Dec 14 at 2:30 PM

Craft supplies will be available to patrons 11+ years old to create cards, gift tags, and more. Registration encouraged but not required.

Friends Craft Fair & Book Sale

Sat, Dec 7, 10 AM – 3 PM

Browse crafts and books. Proceeds benefit library programming.

Book Clubs

Movie Night Book Club – Mon, Dec 9 at 6:30 PM – Gone Girl

Book Club – Mon, Dec 18 at 6:30 PM – Bring Your Own Book

Adult Color/Paint Time

Sat, Dec 21 at 2:30 PM

Check in at the Main Desk for materials.

Sip and Stitch

Sat, Dec 28 at 2:30 PM

Knitters/crocheters are welcome to bring projects and enjoy refreshments.

Teen Programs (Grades 6–12)

Tech Space Open

Thu, Dec 5 & Dec 19, 3 PM – 5 PM

Computers, iPads, Xbox, and more available.

Cocoa & Crafts

Thu, Dec 14 at 2:30 PM

Craft supplies available for making cards, gift tags, and more. Registration not required.

Book Club

Mon, Dec 16 at 3:30 PM

Discuss The Accidental Apprentice.

Wooden Gingerbread Houses

Mon, Dec 11 at 6 PM

Craft Hour – Sat, Dec 23 at 2 PM

Game Time

Mon, Dec 18 at 2 PM

Play video games, computer games, and/or board games.

Children’s Programs (Birth–Grade 5)

Messy Mornings

Wednesdays at 10 AM

Join Miss Sue for storytime, then stay for a toddler craft with Miss Teri.

Visit with Percy the Therapy Dog

Tue, Dec 12 at 3 PM

Read him a story or just give him hugs.

Elf on the Shelf

Mon, Dec 16 at 3 PM

Enjoy the holiday tradition of Elf on the Shelf, performed by Carole Finn.

Lego/MegaBlox Night

Mon, Dec 17 at 6 PM

Play with Legos or MegaBlox and create something cool to display.

Gingerbread Cookie Decorating

Thu, Dec 19 at 3 PM

Get creative with decorating your own gingerbread cookies.

Pajama Story Time

Mon, Dec 19 at 6 PM

Don’t forget to wear your pajamas!

Vacation Week Drop-In

Dec 23, 26–30

Stop by anytime in the Children’s Department for Legos, crafts, stories, and more!

For more information, visit lynnpubliclibrary.org/calendar or call 781-595-0567.

Lynn Public Library, 5 N. Common St., Lynn, MA.

Holiday Hours

Dec 24 & Dec 31 – Open 9 AM – 12 PM

Dec 25 & Jan 1 – Library Closed