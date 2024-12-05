Lynn Public Library Programs — December 2024

The following activities are taking place at Lynn Public Library this month. Be sure to check them out!
Adult Programs (18+)
Wreath Decorating
Mon, Dec 2 & Wed, Dec 4 at 6:30 PM
Two sessions available. Patrons may only sign up for one. Must be a Lynn resident.
Virtual Programs
How to Create a Standout Resume
Mon, Dec 2 at 2 PM
Find Your Next Job with the BRIDGE Method – Mon, Dec 16 at 2 PM
A Perky Pairing: Chocolate and Coffee
Tue, Dec 12 at 6:30 PM
Learn how to pair coffee and chocolate. Samples will be served.
Cocoa and Crafts
Thu, Dec 14 at 2:30 PM
Craft supplies will be available to patrons 11+ years old to create cards, gift tags, and more. Registration encouraged but not required.
Friends Craft Fair & Book Sale
Sat, Dec 7, 10 AM – 3 PM
Browse crafts and books. Proceeds benefit library programming.
Book Clubs
Movie Night Book Club – Mon, Dec 9 at 6:30 PM – Gone Girl
Book Club – Mon, Dec 18 at 6:30 PM – Bring Your Own Book
Adult Color/Paint Time
Sat, Dec 21 at 2:30 PM
Check in at the Main Desk for materials.
Sip and Stitch
Sat, Dec 28 at 2:30 PM
Knitters/crocheters are welcome to bring projects and enjoy refreshments.
Teen Programs (Grades 6–12)
Tech Space Open
Thu, Dec 5 & Dec 19, 3 PM – 5 PM
Computers, iPads, Xbox, and more available.
Cocoa & Crafts
Thu, Dec 14 at 2:30 PM
Craft supplies available for making cards, gift tags, and more. Registration not required.
Book Club
Mon, Dec 16 at 3:30 PM
Discuss The Accidental Apprentice.
Wooden Gingerbread Houses
Mon, Dec 11 at 6 PM
Craft Hour – Sat, Dec 23 at 2 PM
Game Time
Mon, Dec 18 at 2 PM
Play video games, computer games, and/or board games.
Children’s Programs (Birth–Grade 5)
Messy Mornings
Wednesdays at 10 AM
Join Miss Sue for storytime, then stay for a toddler craft with Miss Teri.
Visit with Percy the Therapy Dog
Tue, Dec 12 at 3 PM
Read him a story or just give him hugs.
Elf on the Shelf
Mon, Dec 16 at 3 PM
Enjoy the holiday tradition of Elf on the Shelf, performed by Carole Finn.
Lego/MegaBlox Night
Mon, Dec 17 at 6 PM
Play with Legos or MegaBlox and create something cool to display.
Gingerbread Cookie Decorating
Thu, Dec 19 at 3 PM
Get creative with decorating your own gingerbread cookies.
Pajama Story Time
Mon, Dec 19 at 6 PM
Don’t forget to wear your pajamas!
Vacation Week Drop-In
Dec 23, 26–30
Stop by anytime in the Children’s Department for Legos, crafts, stories, and more!
For more information, visit lynnpubliclibrary.org/calendar or call 781-595-0567.
Lynn Public Library, 5 N. Common St., Lynn, MA.
Holiday Hours
Dec 24 & Dec 31 – Open 9 AM – 12 PM
Dec 25 & Jan 1 – Library Closed