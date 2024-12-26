Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Announces Application open for Next K-12 Commissioner

Wellesley – The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education announced today that it is accepting applications for the next Commissioner to lead the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). The DESE Commissioner works closely with the Board and the Healey-Driscoll Administration to advocate for Massachusetts’s public elementary and secondary schools and works to strengthen the impact, accessibility, and quality of elementary and secondary education across the state.

The Board is looking for a forward-thinking, data-driven educator and a proven leader and manager within complex, multi-tiered systems. The successful candidate will demonstrate effectiveness in devising imaginative approaches that serve students, teachers, and their school communities, an unwavering commitment to the transformational power of elementary and secondary education, and a clear track record of dismantling systemic inequities and improving the experience of all students, particularly those from marginalized communities and experiences. Importantly, the next Commissioner will champion DESE’s educational vision.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration, in partnership with the Board, has made progress, moving towards realizing an education system that truly delivers a high-quality, high-relevance education to every student in Massachusetts, regardless of their zip-code, background, or circumstance. The next Massachusetts K-12 education leader will be pivotal in this mission and driving continued efforts to provide all students with the opportunity to realize their dreams and thrive,” said Education Secretary Dr. Patrick Tutwiler.

“The Massachusetts Board of Education is the longest standing board in America, founded by the father of public school education Horace Mann himself, and is committed to ensuring that every child in the Commonwealth has equitable access to an excellent public school education,” said Board of Elementary and Secondary Education Chair Katherine Craven. “We are seeking a commissioner who has demonstrated success in collaborating with local districts to create innovative learning opportunities for all children, and a proven leader with great results in closing persistent achievement gaps.”

The Board has retained Isaacson, Miller to support the hiring process and has over the past month gathered feedback from stakeholders inside and outside of government about what people want to see in the next Commissioner. This has included public comment sessions and over 150 responses to a public survey. Chair Craven has also convened a Preliminary Screening Committee made up of the Chair, Secretary Tutwiler, Member Dr. Ericka Fisher, Member Dr. Martin West, and over 20 other key stakeholders.

Interested candidates can find the application and community members can nominate someone, provide feedback, and stay up to date on this process online at Doe.mass.edu/commissioner-search/.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) serves more than 900,000 preK-12 public school students, more than 20,000 adult learners, and more than 75,000 educators in the state’s 400 school districts. The Department’s educational vision calls for all students to be known and valued; learning experiences to be relevant, real-world, and interactive; and for individualized supports to enable students to excel at grade level or beyond.