Rotary Club of Lynn to Distribute Dictionaries to Grade Schoolers

Special to the Journal

On January 8, 2025 the Rotary Club of Lynn will continue with its tradition of distributing dictionaries to 3rd graders in all the schools in Lynn with 3rd grade classes. Twenty Lynn public and private schools are participating this year, up from 18 schools in past years. Since 2008, the Rotary Club of Lynn, MA has presented over 1,200 dictionaries annually to third-grade students. This year marks the 16th consecutive year of this service project for the Club and a distribution of over 20,000 dictionaries since its inception! All the 3rd graders are generally thrilled to receive a book they can call their own.

The distribution will begin at 9:00 am on the 8th at the Callahan School. At that school it is anticipated that the dictionaries will be distributed by: Mayor Nicholson; Superintendent Dr. Alvarez; the President of Lynn Rotary, Jean-Marie Minton; and possibly some members of Lynn’s State House representatives. In addition, 38 Rotarians will assist, along with several Lynn Public School staff members.

It should be noted that the financial co-supporters of this project are the Reading Cooperative Bank (RCB) and McGrath Enterprises, without their support the Lynn Rotary could not continue with this project. Kerry Ranieri, RCB VP of Community Banking & Development Officer; and Jim Connors CEO of McGrath Enterprises are expected to be at the Callahan School as well.