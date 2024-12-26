Lynn Public Library Programs — December 2024

The following activities are taking place at Lynn Public Library this month. Be sure to check them out!

Adult Programs (18+)

Wreath Decorating

Adult Color/Paint Time

Sat, Dec 21 at 2:30 PM

Check in at the Main Desk for materials.

Sip and Stitch

Sat, Dec 28 at 2:30 PM

Knitters/crocheters are welcome to bring projects and enjoy refreshments.

Children’s Programs (Birth–Grade 5)

Messy Mornings

Wednesdays at 10 AM

Join Miss Sue for storytime, then stay for a toddler craft with Miss Teri.

Vacation Week Drop-In

Dec 23, 26–30

Stop by anytime in the Children’s Department for Legos, crafts, stories, and more!

For more information, visit lynnpubliclibrary.org/calendar or call 781-595-0567.

Lynn Public Library, 5 N. Common St., Lynn, MA.

Holiday Hours

Dec 24 & Dec 31 – Open 9 AM – 12 PM

Dec 25 & Jan 1 – Library Closed