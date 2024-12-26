City, State delegation, MBTA and MassDevelopment Announce Plans for Lynn Garage

Special to the Journal

The City of Lynn and the MBTA unveiled an initial concept for the MBTA garage on Broad Street, which would involve a partial demolition and repurposing of the space. The City will be working with both the MBTA and MassDevelopment to renovate and revitalize the site.

Recognizing that the garage provides critical parking support for both the commuter rail station and the general downtown area, one half of the garage space would be repaired for continued use as parking. The garage has been partially closed since the summer of 2022 due to safety concerns. The other half of the garage space would be razed and used for transit-oriented development through a public-private partnership.

“It’s time for this to move forward,” said Mayor Jared C. Nicholson. “We want to be in position to capitalize on the opportunities at this site, while maintaining important parking to support both the commuter rail and our downtown. We look forward to seeing plans as they are formulated.”

Nicholson said that the City expects public engagement to be an important part of the process.

“We are excited at the potential for this site,” the mayor continued. “MassDevelopment and the MBTA are positioned to ensure that the City and the state get maximum use of this site, which is in a key location between the waterfront and the downtown. We appreciate the work of our state delegation in advocating for this.”

“The MBTA is pleased to partner with the Lynn delegation, MassDevelopment, and the City on options for the Lynn Garage site that benefit everyone, including our commuter rail passengers that utilize this parking facility,” said MBTA General Manager and CEO Phillip Eng. “The MBTA is committed to tackling longstanding issues head-on with a focus on best supporting the communities we serve, and the upcoming revitalization of this garage space in Lynn is a good example of a creative solution for the garage that can benefit both MBTA passengers and the entire Lynn community.”

Thanks to the advocacy of the City and the state delegation, the MBTA included $22.2 million in its most recent Capital Investment Plan for the decommissioning of the garage.

“We are thrilled to see progress being made towards a new Lynn garage,” said Sen. Brendan Crighton. “This is a valuable space and we look forward to working with the MBTA and MassDevelopment to modernize the area and make it a core component of a vibrant downtown. Thank you to the Healey-Driscoll administration and the City of Lynn for their work and continued commitment to transit oriented development and strategic housing production.”

“As a proud advocate for the revitalization of Downtown Lynn, I’m thrilled to see the collaborative efforts between the City, state delegation, MBTA, and MassDevelopment moving forward on this transformative project,” said Rep. Dan Cahill. “This project is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together to enhance both transit infrastructure and housing opportunities. We’re not only addressing immediate transportation needs, but also creating a foundation for a thriving, sustainable downtown that benefits our entire community. I’m proud to continue supporting this important work alongside my colleagues in the state legislature.”

“This is an exciting and long-awaited step forward for our city,” said Rep. Peter Capano. “By balancing our parking needs with transit-oriented development, and by seeking community input along the way, we will ensure that our downtown continues to thrive.”

“This project will enhance the commuting experience and further support Lynn’s role as the North Shore’s transportation hub,” said Rep. Jenny Armini. “It’s also an exciting opportunity to unlock the potential of a key downtown site.”

This project is still in the design phase, with additional plans and opportunities for public comment expected to be announced in 2025.