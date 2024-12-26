Lynn Invests in Arts Community by Opening Applications for First Poet Laureate

Special to the Journal

The City of Lynn, Massachusetts, has announced that it will open the application process to select its inaugural Poet Laureate at the end of this month. Interested individuals can apply anytime from December 31, 2024, through January 31, 2025, with the poet laureate expected to be selected by the end of March 2025.

The Lynn Poet Laureate will represent the city through public readings, community events, and artistic initiatives. This effort aims to enrich Lynn’s cultural landscape and celebrate the literary talent rooted in the community. Nicole McClain, City of Lynn Councilor-at-Large, spearheaded the idea for the designation of Poet Laureate.

“By appointing a Poet Laureate, we celebrate not only the art form but also the creative community and its capacity to inspire empathy, provoke thought, and preserve cultural heritage,” says McClain. “This initiative fosters a deeper appreciation for the written word and highlights the importance of the arts and culture sector in shaping our collective future.”

Lynn will become just the 18th municipality in Massachusetts to name a poet laureate, a historic step for the city as it continues to celebrate and promote its vibrant and diverse arts community that includes creators and organizations focused on music, visual arts, performing arts, and history. The Poet Laureate will serve a two-year term and receive a $2,500 stipend for their contributions to the city’s cultural life.

“Lynn’s creative community has long been a cornerstone of our city’s identity. Establishing a poet laureate is a way to honor and amplify the voices of those who bring creativity and meaning to our shared experiences,” explained Lynn Mayor Jared C. Nicholson. “This program will provide a platform to celebrate poetry’s power to connect, inspire, and transform the residents of our great city.”

Eligibility Requirements:

All who meet the following criteria are welcome and eligible to apply to become Lynn’s first Poet Laureate:

• Be 21 years or older.

• Be comfortable presenting in English.

• Preference given to Lynn residents.

• Have a portfolio of work available via website, social media, publication, or blog.

• Prepare and present a piece for an interview.

“The Poet Laureate program is about more than celebrating poetry—it’s about recognizing the unique voices and stories that define our city,” added LaCrecia Thomson, Arts and Culture Planner for the City of Lynn. “This initiative will help deepen Lynn’s cultural legacy and create opportunities to bring people together through art.”

Applications open on December 31st, 2024. For more information and to apply, please visit: https://shorturl.at/bD8rc