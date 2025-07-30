Julie P. Dorsey Announces Candidacy for School Committee

Special to the Journal

Julie P. Dorsey

Julie Dorsey has announced her intention to seek election to the Lynn School Committee. The following is her announcement:

“My name is Julie Pyram Dorsey, and I’m running for the Lynn School Committee because I have a passion for helping students succeed—on their own terms. I want to bring my leadership skills and compassion to support our schools, teachers, staff, students, and families. I believe in working in partnership with local organizations and communities to strengthen every school in our district. As a former Lynn Public Schools educator and lifelong resident, I understand both the challenges our schools sometimes face and the incredible potential they hold. Together, we can build a system that empowers every student, values every educator, and uplifts the entire Lynn community.

Key Focus Points:

• Strengthening Post-Secondary Planning and Pathways.

• Authentic Postsecondary Planning: Creating personalized pathways focused on individual student interests and talents.

• Expanding College and Career Pathways: Increasing opportunities for work-based learning, certifications, and college readiness.

• Identifying and supporting at-risk students and families.

• Building strong relationships and engaging families.

• Addressing underlying barriers to attendance

• “Your Presence is Powerful” Campaign: Public awareness and resources emphasizing the importance of attendance.

• Partnerships with organizations like Attendance Works: Provides toolkits, webinars, and strategies for positive engagement, data analysis, and address barriers to attendance.

• Mental and Behavioral Health and Wellness Supports

Qualifications

and Experience:

• Director of Housing

• Special Education History Teacher at Fecteau Leary Jr./Sr. High School

• Former Substitute Teacher in all 27 Lynn Public Schools

• Current Substitute Teacher at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School

• 2024 Board Member at North Shore Christian School

• 2012 Member of the North Shore Latino Association

• Former member of the Lynn and Nahant Beach Association

• Former member of the Democratic Committee in Lynn

• Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology

• Maste’s Degree in Management and Leadership

• Co-Owner of Purpose Forward Consultant LLC”