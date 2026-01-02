My Brother’s Table receives $25,000 grant from The Boston Foundation to Support Food Distribution

Special to the Journal

My Brother’s Table, a Lynn-based soup kitchen dedicated to nourishing neighbors with free meals, hospitality, and unconditional love, has received a $25,000 grant from The Boston Foundation through its Meeting the Moment: Sustaining Families Fund. The grant will support critical costs related to food distribution and grocery gift cards at a time of growing need in the community. The funding arrives as My Brother’s Table continues to respond to increased demand for food assistance. Since 2020, the organization has consistently served one million meals annually, reflecting both the scale of its operation and the depth of need in the region. Over a quarter of residents in Lynn rely on SNAP benefits, and recent disruptions to those benefits have caused widespread anxiety and hardship among families and individuals. “We are seeing more people coming through our doors who are worried about how they’ll feed themselves or their families,” said Dianne Kuzia Hills, Executive Director of My Brother’s Table. “This grant from The Boston Foundation comes at a critical moment and will help us continue meeting our neighbors where they are, with dignity, compassion, and a reliable source of food.” Founded in 1982, My Brother’s Table has served more than 9.5 million meals. The organization operates 365 days a year and relies entirely on private funding, receiving no government money. As food costs rise and public benefits become less certain, private philanthropic support has become increasingly vital to sustaining services. The Boston Foundation’s Meeting the Moment: Sustaining Families Fund was created to help organizations respond to economic instability and ensure families can meet basic needs. “This support helps us keep our doors open and our plates full,” Kuzia Hills added. “At a time when so many are facing uncertainty, this grant helps us offer something steady: a hot meal, a kind welcome, and the reassurance that no one is forgotten.” For more information about My Brother’s Table or to learn how to support its mission, visit www.mybrotherstable.org. My Brother’s Table’s is the largest soup kitchen on the North Shore of Boston with the mission to nourish neighbors with free meals, hospitality, and unconditional love. Serving meals seven days a week, 365 days a year, the organization has provided more than 9.5 million meals since its founding in 1982.