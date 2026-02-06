North Shore Navigators News

NAVS’ FUTURE PROSPECTS BASEBALL CLINIC RETURNS IN 2026!

The North Shore Navigators of the New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) will be hosting two sessions of their popular youth baseball clinic at Fraser Field again during the summer of 2026.

For the fourth consecutive summer, the Navs’ Future Prospects Clinic will feature two sessions of clinics for children ages 6-14, with each expanding to four days. Clinics in 2026 are scheduled for June 29-July 2 and July 13-16 (both Monday through Thursday).

The clinic will begin at 9:30 a.m. sharp each day and run through 1 p.m., featuring instruction from Navs players and coaches.

The cost of the clinic, per camper, is $180 for one session or $330 for both sessions. A sibling discount is available. All participants will receive a T-shirt at the conclusion of camp, which can be worn for free entry to all Navigators home games.

Lunch will be served to all participants throughout both sessions, with options changing each day. Campers may also bring their own lunch. Please inform Navs staff of any food allergies in advance of each session.

Contact General Manager Ed Power ([email protected]) with any questions or for more information.

The Navigators will return to historic Fraser Field and the NECBL for their 19th summer season in 2026, with first pitch set for Friday, June 5. Stay up to date on the latest Navs news by visiting nsnavs.com and following the team on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

2026 NECBL SCHEDULE SET FOR NAVS

There may be feet of snow on the ground, but the North Shore Navigators took a step towards summer as their 44-game schedule for the 2026 New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) season was officially revealed on Thursday.

The 19th season of summer collegiate baseball on the North Shore will include 22 home games at Fraser Field, with the season and home opener set for Friday, June 5 against the defending NECBL champion Keene SwampBats. It will mark North Shore’s third straight season-opening game at Fraser and the five games against North Division rivals to begin 2026.

The Navs are slated to host games on eight weekend dates, including four on Friday nights, three on Saturdays and one on Sunday. Two of the team’s Saturday dates take place in July, while there are back-to-back Fridays with home games at the beginning of the season.

Regular-season home game times for 2026 are unchanged from last summer, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. on Monday through Friday nights, 5:05 p.m. on Saturdays, and 1:35 p.m. on Sundays. The lone exceptions are 11:05 a.m. starts for Texas Roadhouse “School Day” on Tuesday, June 9 and “Camp Day” on Tuesday, July 7, as well as a 3:05 p.m. scheduled doubleheader on Saturday, June 27.

The Navs are excited to feature promotions and theme nights in conjunction with local businesses throughout the 2026 season, with details to follow in the coming months.

The Navs Future Prospects Clinic returns in 2026 with a pair of four-day sessions for children ages 6-12. Sessions will run from June 29-July 2 and July 13-16, both Monday through Thursday. More information and registration is available here.

Again in 2026, the Navs will compete against the Keene (N.H.) Swamp Bats, North Adams SteepleCats, Sanford Mainers, Upper Valley Nighthawks (White River Junction, Vt.) and Vermont Mountaineers (Montpelier, Vt.) in the North Division.

Making up the South Division are two other Massachusetts teams in the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (Oak Bluffs) and Valley Blue Sox (Holyoke), as well as the Bristol Blues, Danbury Westerners and Mystic Schooners in Connecticut, and Newport Gulls and Ocean State Waves (South Kingstown) in Rhode Island.

A charter member of the New England League’s inaugural season dating back to 1994, the Navs rejoined the NECBL in 2021 after a nine-year hiatus and proceeded to capture the Northern Division regular-season championship. The franchise has qualified for the NECBL playoffs in five of its nine NECBL seasons and won its fourth Fay Vincent Sr. Cup in 2010.

Stay up to date on the latest Navs news by visiting nsnavs.com and following the team on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.