Beccia makes his case for Congress: Lynnfield resident builds early momentum in race for 6th District seat

Lynnfield resident John Beccia, who is running for the Democratic nomination for the 6th Congressional District seat, has opened a campaign headquarters in Lynn.

Beccia is a candidate for the seat held by Rep. Seth Moulton, who has decided to run for the U.S. Senate in the 2026 election.

Beccia has emerged in the current field of seven candidates as a formidable contender for the seat. He is a graduate of Milford High School, Providence College and Roger Williams University School of Law. He completed an LLM (Master of Laws) at Boston University School of Law and he has taught at the school as an adjunct professor for the past 15 years. He has a background in financial services and regulation and was a general counsel before starting his own business, a consulting firm.

Beccia has announced the launch of his “People Over Politics” Listening Tour, a district-wide, 39-town tour across Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District focused on listening to voters and building a grassroots movement for a North Shore that works for everyone.

As his campaign website states, “John Beccia is a Lynnfield dad and business leader running for Congress to bring a new kind of leadership to Washington – leadership rooted in working-class values, proven in the private sector, and driven by a commitment to make government work for people again.”

Interestingly, Beccia played basketball and football at Milford High with Todd Boldy, who is the father of U.S. Olympic hockey star Matt Boldy, who scored the first goal in the gold medal game versus Canada.

During an interview with reporters at his headquarters, Beccia displayed an in-depth knowledge of the issues while responding to a wide variety of questions. He is rightfully proud of his successful career as an attorney and business founder and expressed the joy of fatherhood and coaching his children in youth sports.

Beccia clearly realizes the prestige of being a member of Congress and the important responsibility of representing the more than 800,000 residents in the district that includes Lynn. Beccia said three issues on which he is especially focused are the economy, education, and healthcare.

Following are some excerpts from the interview with Mr. Beccia on a few topics:

On his inspiration to enter politics

“My father was in local politics, so I’ve always been interested in it from a young age, and in my career, I’ve spent a lot of time working with government on financial services regulations. So after the financial crisis, after Dodd-Frank (Act) and working on consumer protection regulations and the newer technology in financial services and helping create regulatory framework for those types of business, I spent some time with Congress, and state and federal regulators – I’ve been interested in the [governmental] process. But what was really the triggering point was what is going on right now with the Administration, and the fact we need everyday people to step up, people like me who have been in the community and really want to make a difference.”

The response to his campaign

“The response to my campaign has been really positive. I feel like there is that dynamic where people want this type of change. People are appreciative that I am on the ground listening and that I’m meeting with these different groups. I’m not someone who is obsessed for running for office. I’m obsessed with helping people and doing public service, so people appreciate that I’m not running around looking for local endorsements. I’m trying to talk to groups. Right now, government is just taking things away from the most vulnerable, and we’re not prioritizing the right areas, and we’re not creating opportunities for folks who need it most.”

In addressing that issue, Beccia noted the presence of The Haven Project in Lynn and their outstanding work “in helping young adult homeless people to get back on their feet.”

On health care

“I think we need better healthcare for all. We need to lower costs of private insurance and prescription drugs. Health care, to me, is a fundamental right. I want to expand different areas around mental health, not just put a band-aid on the problem, but understand how we get people back on their feet and to work through their issues. I want to expand veterans’ benefits and elder care. We have an aging population, and we need to figure out ways to make sure and account for it. And there’s a lot of low-hanging fruit around Medicare and Medicaid. For those programs, we need to reduce the red tape, so people get access to the care they need.”

On having his campaign headquarters in Lynn and meeting local officials

“I’m proud to have my campaign headquarters in Lynn. I think Lynn is a very important community. Mayor [Jared] Nicholson is a great example of how things can get done at the local level. I’ve been very impressed with his ability in building coalitions and building community – he’s done a good job in terms of bringing these different groups together, whether it’s improving the schools, improving the business community, the waterfront. If I’m in this office [Congress], I’m going to be working with our mayors, our select boards, and local officials addressing all these issues.”

Setting himself apart from other candidates

“I’m someone who has a very different background [from other candidates). I’m someone who has run a business, started a business and been able to build it up. I’ve been able to work and lead legal departments as a general counsel. I’ve been able to help create regulatory frameworks for new and emerging industries. I think that perspective, from a business perspective and as a lawyer, will be helpful. I’ve lived in this community. I understand this community. I deeply care about the community. My commitment to public service – I’m an outsider and every decision I make is going to focus on what’s best for this community, not what’s best for me. This election is not about me. It’s about the Sixth District, and doing what’s best for rebuilding and improving the lives of the people living in the Sixth District.”