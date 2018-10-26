Subcommittee Hears from Potential Dispensary

The Recreational Cannabis Site Plan Review Committee heard from a potential dispensary owner about opening a recreational marijuana shop at 193-195 Oxford St. at their regular meeting on Tuesday night.

The applicant, Lynn Organics LLC doing business as Natural Selections, presently has applied for permission to operate medical dispensaries in Dorchester and Watertown and adult-use dispensaries in Salem and Fitchburg. There is a cultivation site under construction in Fitchburg.

Newton native Aidan O’Donovan and Brandon Banks (founder of the Minority Cannabis) are the principals. Also working with them are attorney Mike Ross and security expert Dan Linskey, with Kroll Associates. O’Donovan has worked in the marijuana industry in Colorado.

The dispensary would follow the security principals of “crime prevention through environmental design” (CPTED), concentric circles of protection and integrated design.

As part of their proposal, it was noted that Lynn would receive three percent of the gross revenue generated annually, as well as $100,000 would be provided in advance of opening. There will also be another $750,000 invested in the building. The hiring of local people is also at the top of their list. Hourly workers can make $15 an hour plus tips. A floor manager can make between $50,000-$60,000 a year and a manager would make about $80,000.

“This would provide the city with millions of dollars in additional income,” Ross said.

A public hearing must be held in the near future, but not before a neighborhood meeting for residents to express their concerns. The business also has to complete all permitting and licensing on the local level and with the Cannabis Control Commission.