Nahant Police Departments Receive Grant to Increase Safety at Johnson School

State Sen. Brendan Crighton’s office announces a recent grant awarded to the Police Department of the Town of Nahant in the amount of $19,825 for surveillance and access control system for the Johnson Elementary School.

“Our police officers put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities, including our schools, safe,” said Senator Crighton. “We must continue to fund grants like this to make sure that they have the resources needed to get the job done.”

This competitive opportunity allowed local municipal police departments to solicit grant funding to address their equipment and technology related needs. Priority was given to applicants that solicited funding for items that would further enhance overall protection of officers on the streets or for items that would provide additional safeguards to protect schools and students from random acts of violence.

“I want to thank our Chief of Police, Robert Dwyer and our Johnson School Superintendent, Tony Pierantozzi,” said Nahant Chairman of the Board of Selectmen Chelsey Taylor. “We are fortunate to have such forward thinking leaders on our team and because of their hard work and dedication, the safety of our elementary school students will be enhanced.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Gov. Baker, his Administration and Secretary Bennett at the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security for this grant award. Upon hearing of this funding availability, my focus was immediately on school safety and security,” said Police Chief Robert Dwyer. “This grant will allow us to install a new security camera system for the Johnson School which will be linked directly to the Police Department. This was a collaborative effort between Nahant Police Department and Superintendent Pierantozzi. We are both committed to keeping our students and faculty safe and secure.”

The Lynn Police Department also received $19,769.84 funding for “active shooter bail-out bags” in every Lynn Police Department cruiser.