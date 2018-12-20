Governor Baker Nominates Brian V. Sullivan as Clerk Magistrate of the Lynn District Court

Governor Charlie Baker nominated Brian V. Sullivan of Swampscott as Clerk Magistrate of the Lynn District Court. Sullivan has 32 years of experience in the Massachusetts court system; 13 years as a Probation Officer and 19 years as a Clerk Magistrate. Sullivan has been the Acting Clerk Magistrate of the Cambridge District since July 2017.

“Brian Sullivan’s experience presiding over a variety of courtroom matters and assisting the public will allow him to serve this busy court well,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am pleased to nominate him and submit his name to the Governor’s Council for their advice and consent.”

“If confirmed by the council, I am confident that Brian Sullivan’s courtroom experience will serve all parties and counsel who appear in the Lynn District Court well,” said Lt. Governor KarynPolito.

The District Court hears a wide range of criminal, civil, housing, juvenile, mental health, and other types of cases. District Court criminal jurisdiction extends to all felonies punishable by a sentence up to five years, and many other specific felonies with greater potential penalties; all misdemeanors; and all violations of city and town ordinances and by-laws. The District Court is located in 62 courts across the Commonwealth.

For more information about the District Court, visit their homepage.

Judicial nominations are subject to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council. Applicants for judicial openings are reviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) and recommended to the governor. Governor Baker established the JNC in February 2015 pursuant to Executive Order 558, a non-partisan, non-political Commission composed of volunteers from a cross-section of the Commonwealth’s diverse population to screen judicial applications. Twenty-one members were later appointed to the JNC in April 2015.

About Brian V. Sullivan:

Brian V. Sullivan has 32 years of experience in the Massachusetts courts system. From 1986-1999, Sullivan worked as a Probation Officer in the Chelsea District Court, managing a caseload of nearly 100 probationers, performed investigations assisting the court in sentencing and served as a liaison between District Court Judges and attorneys. In 1999, he became Assistant Clerk Magistrate in the Chelsea District Court, managing courtroom sessions and presiding over show-cause and motor vehicle hearings and issuing warrants. Since 2017, Sullivan has served as Clerk Magistrate Pro-Tempore of the Cambridge District Court where he manages court business and administrative procedures. Sullivan graduated with a B.S. from Northeastern University in 1982. Since 1977, he has been a member of the Chelsea Knights Club of Columbus and served as the Grand Knight in 1984 and President of the Board of Directors in 1985.