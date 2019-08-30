Local Developer Patrick McGrath Opens New Condominium Project

Local developer Patrick McGrath of McGrath Realty recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of a 24-unit condominium project located at 693 Western Ave.

The new condominium project is expected to produce just over $7 million in taxable revenue for the city of Lynn.

Local developer Patrick McGrath and Ward 6 Councilor Fred Hogan are pictured outside the new 24-unit condominium project located at 693 Western Ave.

McGrath noted the local support throughout the project duration, singling out City Councilor Fred Hogan, stating, “Fred has always been supportive and responsive to the project needs and we are fortunate to have him as our Ward 6 councilor.

The new home ownership opportunity offers 20 two-bedroom condominiums and 4 one-bedroom condominiums. Each residence will feature Whirlpool appliances including a washer and dryer, kitchen with an open, modern layout and luxury vinyl flooring.

The building features include an elevator, secure storage units in the basemen, off-street parking with each unit, along with video monitoring security.

McGrath has selected Toner Real Estate for the sales team.

(For more project information, contact Rich Powers at 781-608-6628. The Website is: Tonerrealestate.com).